Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.

(CCRN)
Cross Country Healthcare : Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlights Leadership in Community Engagement and Diversity

08/06/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of total talent management including workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, released its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which details the company’s efforts in community engagement, diversity, inclusion and corporate governance. The full report can be viewed here.

“Cross Country is deeply committed to developing and fostering our diversity and community engagement initiatives. While we are proud of our accomplishments included in our 2019 CSR Report, we continue to identify new opportunities to partner with our employees, clients and healthcare professionals to improve and support our local communities,” says Kevin Clark, co-founder and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare.

The report covers the firm’s annual charitable giving, robust community outreach and social responsibility efforts and was produced in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

Some highlights in 2019 for Cross Country Healthcare include:

  • Establishing a partnership with Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing for joint research, education and training
  • 70 of 95 professional promotions awarded to women
  • Nearly $100K collectively raised for Light the Night in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
  • Fruit trees planted at Snehalaya Education Society, providing special needs children with healthy snacks
  • Charitable donations raised for breast cancer research, blood cancer research and Grand Bahama disaster relief
  • Employees hosted holiday gift and school supply drives for children in need

View the complete 2019 CSR Report and learn more about Cross Country’s CSR highlights and accomplishments here.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.


© Business Wire 2020
