CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.

(CCRN)
Cross Country Healthcare : Executives Included On Staffing Industry Analysts' Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List

11/25/2019 | 09:38am EST

Cross Country Healthcare (CCH), a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services, is proud to announce that two of its executives were included on Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) list of 150 most influential women. The annual Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List recognizes the 100 most influential women in the Americas, and 50 additional women internationally. Buffy Stultz White, president of Workforce Solutions and Services and Marisa Zaharoff, MSN, RN, president of Nurse and Allied Operations, were both featured on the publication’s 2019 list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005510/en/

Buffy White (Photo: Business Wire)

Buffy White (Photo: Business Wire)

White is responsible for leading sales, financial performance and client services of CCH brands that comprise nursing, allied and workforce solutions. With more than 25 years of experience in the staffing industry, White brings a broad range of strategic and tactical knowledge in customer development, strategic sourcing, process engineering, business process improvement, change management and dynamic team building. Her deep expertise in designing, developing and managing high performance, high-growth organizations serves her well in providing strategic direction across multiple brands. CCH is the third-largest healthcare staffing firm in the US.

Zaharoff is responsible for the strategic direction, business and operational performance of the business in her role as president of Nurse and Allied Operations. She brings more than 20 years of quality improvement, sales, operational and branch management experience to CCH. Zaharoff is also a Registered Nurse. Under her leadership, the company’s per diem division, Cross Country Medical Staffing Network, has leapt to the top five of SIA’s list of largest per diem nursing firms in the US with seven percent market share.

“Cross Country Healthcare has a long history of incredible female executives like Buffy and Marisa that are building high-performing teams, improving our operations and positively impacting our culture,” said Kevin Clark, president and CEO, Cross Country Healthcare. “We're thrilled to have Buffy and Marisa recognized again on SIA’s Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List. We deeply value the innovation and leadership they bring to our company.”

To learn more about SIA’s Global Power 150 Women in Staffing and to see the entire list, visit their website.

The honorees on the Global Power 150 — Women in Staffing list have helped shape a $490 billion global staffing industry by placing people in jobs while creating new models of work. A mix of leaders — from CEOs and entrepreneurs to division heads, technologists and attorneys — comprise the list.

CCH is a career agent to thousands of nursing professionals and a trusted partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the nation. As the industry pioneer for more than 30 years, Cross Country Healthcare continues to take the lead and break the conventional staffing mold to proactively develop and deliver innovative technologies and intuitive solutions.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Our solutions leverage our more than 30 years of expertise and insight to assist clients in solving complex labor-related challenges while maintaining high quality outcomes. We are dedicated to recruiting and placing highly qualified healthcare professionals in virtually every specialty and area of expertise. Our diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. Through our national staffing teams and network of 65 office locations, we are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. We are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. In addition, we provide both retained and contingent placement services for healthcare executives, physicians, and other healthcare professionals.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.


© Business Wire 2019
