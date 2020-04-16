Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.    CCRN

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.

(CCRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cross Country Healthcare : Medical Staffing Network Develops Job Booking App for Healthcare Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Marketplace app designed to offer healthcare providers more flexibility in choosing and booking assignments

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of total talent management including workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, today announced that its Cross Country Medical Staffing Network business has developed an application (app) for healthcare professionals to search, book and organize per diem and local contract jobs –Marketplace App (“Marketplace”). Cross Country Medical Staffing Network, a Best of Staffing®Client Award winner and a Best of Staffing®Talent Award winner, fills nursing and allied healthcare vacancies from more than 35 branch locations nationwide.

Marketplace was developed to offer healthcare professionals an exceptional user experience by creating a mobile-friendly and flexible app that makes it easy to search for and book jobs. Marketplace permits them to bypass some of the manual processes like paperwork and telephone calls that may have been required to book shifts previously.

Additionally, the app features a proprietary, personalized calendar that providers can customize to their preferences and which helps them organize their work calendars. After first rolling out the app to healthcare providers working for Cross Country Medical Staffing Network, the company eventually plans to expand service to its other businesses, which employ a full spectrum of healthcare professionals and educational professionals.

“The core mission of Cross Country Healthcare has always been to connect people and jobs through intuitive technologies and innovative solutions, and we’re proud of the way our new Marketplace app does exactly that,” said Marisa Zaharoff, president, nurse and allied operations at Cross Country Healthcare. “I think our healthcare providers are going to love how simple it is to use and how much control it gives them over when and where they work.”

Marketplace is currently only available to Cross Country Medical Staffing Network healthcare providers in test market locations via a private download link. Eventually, the app will be available for download exclusively to all of Cross Country Medical Staffing Network’s thousands of healthcare professionals nationwide.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE,
01:16pCROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE : Medical Staffing Network Develops Job Booking App for..
BU
04/14CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE : Partners With JetBlue to Help in the Fight Against CO..
BU
03/05CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
03/05CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
03/04CROSS COUNTRY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/04CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial..
BU
02/26CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE : Executives Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Top 1..
BU
02/14CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE : to Attend the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Technology, ..
BU
02/13CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
02/12CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 863 M
EBIT 2020 15,2 M
Net income 2020 8,22 M
Debt 2020 52,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 236 M
Chart CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,50  $
Last Close Price 6,41  $
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin C. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas C. Dircks Chairman
Stephen A. Saville Executive Vice President-Operations
William J. Burns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William G. Halnon Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.-44.84%236
RANDSTAD N.V.-42.12%6 286
ADECCO GROUP AG-35.41%6 257
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-33.90%4 667
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-39.79%3 430
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-0.58%2 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group