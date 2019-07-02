Cross Country Healthcare : Merges Permanent Search Recruitment Brands, Introduces Cross Country Search

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services nationwide today announced it has merged its signature permanent search brands – Cejka Physician Search, AP Healthcare, StarMed and Cross Country Staffing's RPO division – under the new Cross Country Search brand. The consolidation leverages the strength of each brand to offer the widest range of permanent search solutions and delivery models to meet the evolving needs of both healthcare clients and talent.

"The market is demanding that firms keep their eyes fixed on the future of healthcare recruiting and be flexible and prescriptive in their solution offerings," said Kevin Clark, President & CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. "Remaining at the forefront of anticipating and addressing market needs, Cross Country is committed to delivering unmatched solution offerings and best-in-class service to our clients. With the consolidation of our strong permanent search brands to become Cross Country Search, we are now better positioned to do this. The consolidation of the four brands also represents Cross Country Healthcare's holistic approach to providing innovative technologies and high-quality personnel solutions that meet the unique and complex needs of our clients."

For healthcare organizations, Cross Country Search provides a broad range of customized talent solutions with flexible delivery models, including direct hire services, talent acquisition consulting and RPO offerings. For physicians, nurses, advanced practitioners, allied professionals and non-clinical talent seeking permanent placement opportunities, Cross Country Search provides greater access to a national team of recruiters who serve as their partners and advisors, assisting them to secure a position at hundreds of facilities across the U.S. They also now have access to a wider range of opportunity listings, as well as career resources, via the consolidated and enhanced Cross Country Search website – www.crosscountrysearch.com.

Cross Country Search will be led by David Pantano, who is the division's newly appointed president. Pantano most recently served as Managing Partner and Senior Vice President of AP Staffing, which was acquired by Cross Country Healthcare in December 2018. With more than 20 years of staffing and strategic consulting experience, Pantano will provide strategic oversight and operational direction for Cross Country Search, nurturing the company's many long-term client and talent relationships and building strong professional partnerships to expand its market share and fuel the its growth.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead Cross Country Search. Individually, Cejka, StarMed, AP Healthcare and Cross Country Staffing's RPO division have demonstrated a commitment to service excellence and responsiveness, and this commitment is now strengthened under one brand," said Pantano. "Together, our consultative approach best allows us to partner closely with our clients and craft solutions to solve their recruitment challenges – across the board. We are looking forward to beginning this new chapter in our history and fortifying our leadership position within the industry."

Focusing exclusively on healthcare executive placement, our Cejka Executive Search division remains under the leadership of Paul Esselman, who was appointed its president in April. A recognized leader in the healthcare industry for more than 37 years, Cejka Executive Search will remain a part of the Cross Country family of brands and will launch a new look and enhanced website later this summer.

Cross Country Healthcare is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Our solutions leverage our more than 30 years of expertise and insight to assist clients in solving complex labor-related challenges while maintaining high quality outcomes. We are dedicated to recruiting and placing highly qualified healthcare professionals in virtually every specialty and area of expertise. Our diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. Through our national staffing teams and network of 69 office locations, we are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. We are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and other outsourcing and consultative services. In addition, we provide both retained and contingent placement services for healthcare executives, physicians, and other healthcare professionals.

