Cross Country Healthcare : to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference and Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is
scheduled to present at two upcoming conferences:
-
The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019
at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami
Beach, Florida.
-
The Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time, at The Westin New
York Grand Central in New York City.
Kevin C. Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, and William J.
Burns, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be
attending both conferences. An audio webcast and presentation for these
conferences will be available on the Company’s website at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com
in the Investor Relations section under ‘Events and Presentations’.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare is a national leader in providing innovative
healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Our solutions
leverage our nearly 40 years of expertise and insight to assist clients
in solving complex labor-related challenges while maintaining high
quality outcomes. We are dedicated to recruiting and placing highly
qualified healthcare professionals in virtually every specialty and area
of expertise. Our diverse client base includes both clinical and
nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice
groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both
public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine
clinics, government facilities, and homecare. Through our national
staffing teams and network of 73 office locations, we are able to place
clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term
contracts and permanent positions. We are a market leader in providing
flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services
programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development,
electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process
outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative
services. In addition, we provide both retained and contingent placement
services for healthcare executives, physicians, and other healthcare
professionals.
