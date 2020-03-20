Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cross Timbers Royalty Trust    CRT

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

(CRT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust : Declares March Cash Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

DALLAS, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.091319 per unit, payable on April 14, 2020, to unitholders of record on March 31, 2020. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.


Underlying Sales





Volumes (a) 


Average Price


Oil

(Bbls)


Gas

(Mcf)


Oil

(per Bbl)


Gas

(per Mcf)








Current Month Distribution

17,000


91,000


$56.72


$3.49








Prior Month Distribution

16,000


105,000


$55.69


$2.88



(a)

Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income.  Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $109,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.3 million, including accrued interest of $369,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our web site at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-timbers-royalty-trust-declares-march-cash-distribution-301027231.html

SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUS
08:31aCROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Declares March Cash Distribution
PR
03/12CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
02/18CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
02/18CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Declares February Cash Distribution
PR
01/21CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
01/21CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Declares January Cash Distribution
PR
2019CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
2019CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Declares December Cash Distribution
PR
2019CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
2019CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST : Declares November Cash Distribution
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group