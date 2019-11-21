CrossAmerica Partners LP : Acquisition of CrossAmerica's General Partner, IDRs and Limited Partner Interest
Acquisition of CrossAmerica's
General Partner, IDRs and Limited Partner Interest
November 2019
Forward Looking Statement
Statements contained in this presentation that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to
note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward- looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual
results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's annual reports
on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Partnership's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. If any of these factors materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement you see or hear during this presentation reflects our current views as of the date of this presentation with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward- looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Sells Ownership Interest in CrossAmerica to Investment Entities Controlled by Joe Topper*
On November 19, 2019, Couche-Tard sold all of its CrossAmerica interests to investment entities controlled by Joe Topper. The CrossAmerica interests sold consist of:
100% of the General Partner interest
100% of the incentive distribution rights (IDRs)
Approximately 7.5 million CrossAmerica limited partner common units, which currently represent 21.7% of the outstanding common units
Joe Topper returned as Chairman of the Board of Directors of
CrossAmerica's General Partner
Now controls over 43% of the outstanding common units
This monetization transaction closed on November 19, 2019 and the amount of the transaction was not disclosed
The transaction does not involve any capital outlay by CrossAmerica, nor
any change in CrossAmerica's capital structure
*Additional details regarding the sale of the CrossAmerica interests are included in a joint (Couche-Tard and CrossAmerica) press release and Form 8-K filing, 3 issued on November 19 and 21, 2019, and available on the CrossAmerica website at www.crossamericapartners.com.
Alimentation Couche-Tard and CrossAmerica also announce an Additional Asset Exchange*
In connection with the monetization transaction, Couche-Tard and CrossAmerica also announced the execution of an agreement for an additional asset exchange
The new asset exchange entails the following:
Couche-Tardwill transfer U.S. wholesale fuel supply contracts covering 387 sites and 45 fee and leasehold properties to CrossAmerica
CrossAmerica will transfer its entire 17.5% limited partner interest in CST Fuel Supply LP to Couche-Tard
The asset exchange transaction is expected to close in the calendar first quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions
The transaction has been approved by the Conflicts Committee of the board of directors of CrossAmerica's general partner
CrossAmerica expects this transaction to be accretive to distributable cash flow
*Additional details regarding the additional asset exchange between Couche-Tard and CrossAmerica are included in a joint (Couche-Tard and CrossAmerica) press
