Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CrossAmerica Partners LP    CAPL

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

(CAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Retail and Wholesale Assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Allentown , April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Retail and Wholesale Assets

  • Acquisition provides a diversified portfolio of retail and wholesale assets
  • Retail operations at 169 sites provide the Partnership with strategic flexibility going forward

             
Allentown, PA April 14, 2020 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today announced the closing of its acquisition of retail and wholesale assets that was originally announced on January 15, 2020.

CrossAmerica announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the retail operations at 169 sites, wholesale fuel distribution to 110 sites, including 53 third-party wholesale dealer contracts, and a leasehold interest in 62 sites from a seller group that includes entities affiliated with Joe Topper, Chairman of the board of CrossAmerica’s general partner pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement dated as of January 15, 2020. The aggregate purchase price for the assets is $36 million, exclusive of inventory and in-store cash, with approximately $21 million paid in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments pending satisfaction of conditions set forth in the Agreement, and approximately 0.8 million newly issued CAPL common units. The newly issued CAPL common units have a total equity value of approximately $15 million based on a volume weighted average price of $17.80 per unit, for the 20-trading day period ended on January 8, 2020, five business days prior to the announcement of the Agreement. The acquisition will be funded under CrossAmerica’s revolving credit facility.

The transaction was approved by the independent Conflicts Committee of the board of directors of CrossAmerica’s general partner. It is anticipated that the transaction will be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow. CrossAmerica will be filing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission providing additional details of the acquisition.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,700 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 33 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contact

Randy Palmer (investors), rpalmer@caplp.com or 210-742-8316

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
                                                                                                                                  
Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on the CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
04:31pCrossAmerica Partners LP Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Retail a..
GL
04/08CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (f..
AQ
03/27CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completio..
AQ
03/26Alimentation couche-tard and crossamerica partners announce the closing of ex..
GL
02/27CrossAmerica Partners Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K
GL
02/26CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
02/26CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
02/26CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, R..
AQ
02/25CROSSAMERICA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 203 M
EBIT 2020 78,4 M
Net income 2020 39,5 M
Debt 2020 530 M
Yield 2020 19,8%
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 397 M
Chart CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
CrossAmerica Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,50  $
Last Close Price 10,73  $
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles M. Nifong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph V. Topper Chairman
David F. Hrinak Vice President-Operations
Jonathan E. Benfield Chief Financial Officer
Maura E. Topper Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP-40.55%397
PETRONAS DAGANGAN1.05%4 878
RUBIS-25.59%4 459
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.0.11%2 159
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-32.83%1 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group