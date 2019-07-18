Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crossamerica Partners LP    CAPL

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

(CAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Allentown, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

http://www.crossamericapartners.com/images/cap-logo-color.png


CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution

  • Quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the second quarter of 2019

ALLENTOWN, PA (July 18, 2019) – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner has approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the second quarter of 2019 (annualized $2.10 per unit). The distribution attributable to the second quarter is payable on August 6, 2019 to all unitholders of record on July 30, 2019.

CrossAmerica will host a conference call on August 6th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter earnings results, which will be released after the market closes on Monday, August 5.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.  Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,300 locations and owns or leases nearly 1,000 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 31 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates," "target," "plan" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's Forms 10-Q or Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on CrossAmerica's website at www.crossamericapartners.com.  The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CrossAmerica Partners LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Contact – Evan Smith, Chief Financial Officer, 210-742-8314


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
04:51pCROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04:31pCrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution
GL
07/12CrossAmerica Partners to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on Au..
GL
06/27CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : and Applegreen Announce Definitive Agreement
AQ
06/26CrossAmerica Partners and Applegreen Announce Definitive Agreement
GL
05/28ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : And crossamerica announce the closing of the first tr..
AQ
05/22CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : First Asset Exchange Transaction
PU
05/22CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, R..
AQ
05/22CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Alimentation Couche-Tard and CrossAmerica Announce th..
PR
05/17CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock b..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 352 M
EBIT 2019 63,7 M
Net income 2019 27,6 M
Debt 2019 534 M
Yield 2019 12,7%
P/E ratio 2019 27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 572 M
Chart CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Crossamerica Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,50  $
Last Close Price 16,60  $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerardo Valencia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Alexander Miller Chairman
George W. Wilkins Vice President-Operations
Evan W. Smith Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer
Joseph V. Topper Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP17.23%572
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%5 913
RUBIS8.47%5 555
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD21.67%2 985
SUNOCO LP22.03%2 746
GIBSON ENERGY INC.27.14%2 645
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About