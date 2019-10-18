Log in
CrossAmerica Partners LP : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on November 7

10/18/2019 | 07:30am EDT

Allentown, PA, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners to Announce

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on November 7

ALLENTOWN, PA, October 18, 2019 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2019. In conjunction with the news release, management will host a conference call on Friday, November 8, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call numbers are 877-420-2982 or 847-619-6129 and the passcode for both is 7118414#. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). To listen to the audio webcast, go to https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations.

After the live conference call, a replay will be available for a period of thirty days. The replay numbers are 888-843-7419 or 630-652-3042 and the passcode for both is 7118414#. An archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,300 locations and owns or leases over 1,000 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 31 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.

Contacts

Investors:Evan Smith, Chief Financial Officer, 210-742-8314

Source: CrossAmerica Partners

Disclaimer

CrossAmerica Partners LP published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 11:29:11 UTC
