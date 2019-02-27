Crossamerica Partners LP : Q4 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

February 2019

Statements contained in this presentation that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "anticipates", "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Partnership's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. If any of these factors materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement you see or hear during this presentation reflects our current views as of the date of this presentation with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

OPERATING RESULTS (in thousands, except for per gallon and site count) Three Months ended Dec. 31, 2018 2017 % Change Full Year 2018 2017 % Change Total Motor Fuel Distribution Sites (period avg.) 1,222 1,199 2% 1,242 1,183 5% Total Volume of Gallons Distributed 255,011 260,846 (2%) 1,047,260 1,031,966 2% Wholesale Fuel Margin per Gallon $0.076 $0.059 29% $0.067 $0.057 18% Wholesale Fuel Gross Profit $19,396 $15,365 26% $70,019 $58,844 19% Rental & Other Gross Profit (Net) (Wholesale & Retail) $17,372 $16,893 3% $69,303 $69,198 0% Company Operated Sites (period avg.) 63 69 (9%) 68 71 (4%) Company Op Fuel Margin Per Gallon $0.171 $0.097 76% $0.115 $0.087 32% General & Administrative Expenses* $3,921 $3,061 28% $15,052 $16,513 (9%)

* Three Months and Full Year: Excludes separation benefits and acquisition-related costs associated with G&A expenses ($0.205 million in 4Q18 and $1.095 million in 4Q17 and $2.914 million in 2018 and $11.374 million in 2017). The Partnership reported G&A Expense of $4.126 million in 4Q18 and $4.156 million in 4Q17 and $17.966 million in 2018 and $27.887 million in 2017.

