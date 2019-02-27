Log in
Crossamerica Partners LP : Q4 2018 Earnings Call Presentation

02/27/2019

Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

February 2019

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this presentation that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "anticipates", "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Partnership's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. If any of these factors materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement you see or hear during this presentation reflects our current views as of the date of this presentation with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CrossAmerica Business Overview

Gerardo Valencia, CEO & President

4Q and Full Year Operating Results

OPERATING RESULTS

(in thousands, except for per gallon and site count)

Three Months ended Dec. 31,

2018

2017

% Change

Full Year

2018

2017

% Change

Total Motor Fuel Distribution Sites (period avg.)

1,222

1,199

2%

1,242

1,183

5%

Total Volume of Gallons Distributed

255,011

260,846

(2%)

1,047,260

1,031,966

2%

Wholesale Fuel Margin per Gallon

$0.076

$0.059

29%

$0.067

$0.057

18%

Wholesale Fuel Gross Profit

$19,396

$15,365

26%

$70,019

$58,844

19%

Rental & Other Gross Profit (Net) (Wholesale & Retail)

$17,372

$16,893

3%

$69,303

$69,198

0%

Company Operated Sites (period avg.)

63

69

(9%)

68

71

(4%)

Company Op Fuel Margin Per Gallon

$0.171

$0.097

76%

$0.115

$0.087

32%

General & Administrative Expenses*

$3,921

$3,061

28%

$15,052

$16,513

(9%)

* Three Months and Full Year: Excludes separation benefits and acquisition-related costs associated with G&A expenses ($0.205 million in 4Q18 and $1.095 million in 4Q17 and $2.914 million in 2018 and $11.374 million in 2017). The Partnership reported G&A Expense of $4.126 million in 4Q18 and $4.156 million in 4Q17 and $17.966 million in 2018 and $27.887 million in 2017.

2018 Highlights

  • Wholesale Business - Gross Profit increase of 8%

    • - Fuel volume increased 2% with nearly 1.05 billion gallons distributed during the year

    • - Margin (cents per gallon) increased 18% year-over-year

    • - Optimized low margin portfolio and improving pricing capability

    • - Rent and Other represented 47% of Gross Profit for 2018

  • Continued Expense Control - Overall expenses (operating and G&A) declined 10% on a reported basis and were down 1% excluding acquisition and separation benefit charges

    -

    Operating expenses increased 1% and G&A expenses declined 36% year-over-year on a reported basis

  • Completed transition of 43 Florida sites to Applegreen in 3Q - Applegreen now operates over 60 CrossAmerica locations

Disclaimer

CrossAmerica Partners LP published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 09:03:52 UTC
