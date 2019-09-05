Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crossamerica Partners LP    CAPL

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

(CAPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crossamerica Partners LP : Second Asset Exchange Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

Second Asset Exchange Transaction

September 2019

Investor Update September 2019

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this presentation that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to

note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward- looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual

results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's annual reports

on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Partnership's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. If any of these factors materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement you see or hear during this presentation reflects our current views as of the date of this presentation with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward- looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2

Investor Update September 2019

Second Exchange - Assets/Transaction

Overview*

  • CrossAmerica received 56 U.S. company-operated convenience and fuel retail stores (51 fee and 5 leased) from Couche-Tard/Circle K for a transaction value of $50.2 million
  • Couche-Tard/CircleK received the real property for 19 U.S. convenience and retail fuel stores currently leased from CrossAmerica and operated by Couche- Tard/Circle K for a transaction value of $51.4 million
  • Expected annual ^EBITDA contribution of approximately $2.9 million to CrossAmerica from this second tranche with a total expected contribution of $7 to $8 million on an annual basis for the entire asset exchange transaction
    • $1.3 million annual EBITDA contribution announced with the first tranche
  • Progress remains on track to meet timeline for completion in 1Q 2020. Dealers are being secured to operate the remaining 76 sites while under Circle K ownership and then will be transacted to CrossAmerica
    • There are currently 49 sites with a signed letter of intent (LOI) and 11 of these with signed dealer contracts
    • The closing of each asset exchange transaction is subject to closing conditions set forth in the Asset Exchange Agreement

*Additional details regarding the second asset exchange transaction are included in a joint (Couche-Tard and CrossAmerica) press release and Form 8-K filing,

both issued on September 5, 2019, and available on the CrossAmerica website at www.crossamericapartners.com.3 ^Note: See the definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF in the appendix of this presentation.

Appendix

September 2019

Investor Update September 2019

Original Announcement in December 2018

    • Exchange of Assets/Transaction Overview
  • CrossAmerica and Couche-Tard/Circle K entered into an asset exchange agreement*, as of December 17, 2018
    • CrossAmerica will receive 192 U.S. company-operated convenience and fuel retail stores (162 fee and 30 leased) from Couche-Tard/Circle K for a transaction value of $184.5 million
      • Expected to generate approximately 163 million gallons of annual sales
    • Couche-Tard/CircleK will receive the real property for 56 U.S. convenience and retail fuel stores currently leased from CrossAmerica and operated by Couche-Tard/Circle K
      • Includes real estate/properties only
      • The fuel supply arrangement to these sites remains unchanged
      • Currently part of CAPL's wholesale segment
    • Couche-Tard/CircleK will receive 17 (14 fee and 3 leased) company-operated convenience and fuel retail sites in the U.S. Upper Midwest currently operated by CrossAmerica
      • Currently part of CAPL's retail segment
      • Includes all operations/real estate, including fuel supply
      • Approximately 25 million gallons of annual sales
    • Total transaction value for the 73 sites that are to be received by Couche-Tard/Circle K is $184.5 million
  • It was expected that the exchange of assets would occur in a series of transactions over a period of 24 months

*Additional details regarding the asset exchange agreement are included in a joint (Couche-Tard and CrossAmerica) press release and Form 8-K filing, both issued

on December 17, 2018, and available on the CrossAmerica website at www.crossamericapartners.com.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CrossAmerica Partners LP published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 21:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
05:37pCROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Second Asset Exchange Transaction
PU
04:50pCROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, R..
AQ
04:16pAlimentation Couche-Tard and Crossamerica Announce the Closing of the Second ..
GL
08/06CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/06CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
08/05CROSSAMERICA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/29CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/18CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
07/18CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 223 M
EBIT 2019 63,8 M
Net income 2019 29,7 M
Debt 2019 528 M
Yield 2019 12,3%
P/E ratio 2019 26,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 597 M
Chart CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Crossamerica Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,75  $
Last Close Price 17,05  $
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerardo Valencia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Alexander Miller Chairman
George W. Wilkins Vice President-Operations
Evan W. Smith Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer
Joseph V. Topper Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP22.32%597
RUBIS11.99%5 791
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%5 301
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.23.61%2 565
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP73.33%2 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group