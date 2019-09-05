Crossamerica Partners LP : Second Asset Exchange Transaction
0
09/05/2019 | 05:37pm EDT
Second Asset Exchange Transaction
September 2019
Investor Update September 2019
Forward Looking Statement
Statements contained in this presentation that state the Partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intends," "estimates," "target" and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to
note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward- looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual
results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica's annual reports
on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Partnership's website at www.crossamericapartners.com. If any of these factors materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement you see or hear during this presentation reflects our current views as of the date of this presentation with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward- looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
2
Investor Update September 2019
Second Exchange - Assets/Transaction
Overview*
CrossAmerica received 56 U.S. company-operated convenience and fuel retail stores (51 fee and 5 leased) from Couche-Tard/Circle K for a transaction value of $50.2 million
Couche-Tard/CircleK received the real property for 19 U.S. convenience and retail fuel stores currently leased from CrossAmerica and operated by Couche- Tard/Circle K for a transaction value of $51.4 million
Expected annual ^EBITDA contribution of approximately $2.9 million to CrossAmerica from this second tranche with a total expected contribution of $7 to $8 million on an annual basis for the entire asset exchange transaction
$1.3 million annual EBITDA contribution announced with the first tranche
Progress remains on track to meet timeline for completion in 1Q 2020. Dealers are being secured to operate the remaining 76 sites while under Circle K ownership and then will be transacted to CrossAmerica
There are currently 49 sites with a signed letter of intent (LOI) and 11 of these with signed dealer contracts
The closing of each asset exchange transaction is subject to closing conditions set forth in the Asset Exchange Agreement
*Additional details regarding the second asset exchange transaction are included in a joint (Couche-Tard and CrossAmerica) press release and Form 8-K filing,
both issued on September 5, 2019, and available on the CrossAmerica website at www.crossamericapartners.com.3 ^Note: See the definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF in the appendix of this presentation.
Appendix
September 2019
Investor Update September 2019
Original Announcement in December 2018
Exchange of Assets/Transaction Overview
CrossAmerica and Couche-Tard/Circle K entered into an asset exchange agreement*, as of December 17, 2018
CrossAmerica will receive 192 U.S. company-operated convenience and fuel retail stores (162 fee and 30 leased) from Couche-Tard/Circle K for a transaction value of $184.5 million
Expected to generate approximately 163 million gallons of annual sales
Couche-Tard/CircleK will receive the real property for 56 U.S. convenience and retail fuel stores currently leased from CrossAmerica and operated by Couche-Tard/Circle K
Includes real estate/properties only
The fuel supply arrangement to these sites remains unchanged
Currently part of CAPL's wholesale segment
Couche-Tard/CircleK will receive 17 (14 fee and 3 leased) company-operated convenience and fuel retail sites in the U.S. Upper Midwest currently operated by CrossAmerica
Currently part of CAPL's retail segment
Includes all operations/real estate, including fuel supply
Approximately 25 million gallons of annual sales
Total transaction value for the 73 sites that are to be received by Couche-Tard/Circle K is $184.5 million
It was expected that the exchange of assets would occur in a series of transactions over a period of 24 months
*Additional details regarding the asset exchange agreement are included in a joint (Couche-Tard and CrossAmerica) press release and Form 8-K filing, both issued
on December 17, 2018, and available on the CrossAmerica website at www.crossamericapartners.com.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
CrossAmerica Partners LP published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 21:36:05 UTC