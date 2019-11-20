Crossject : A 2.6m non-dilutive issue

The financing takes the form of Notes, and includes a repayment based on a percentage of Crossject’s turnover up to (at the latest) 2028, with a floor payment of €285k for each of the first two years. Industrial property assets guarantee the loan (in a trust granting an exclusive licence to the group) which, according to Crossject’s management, is being reimbursed by a low single-digit share of the group’s future revenues (declining over time). Crossject went through a due-diligence process before the financing was granted, which we obviously find positive and confirms the quality of the group’s assets, processes and prospects. Altogether, Crossject assesses it needs €12m over the next 12 months, and cash-inflows (tax credits, advances, milestones, options exercised, etc.) will also include additional non-dilutive resources. Additional financing was expected. We like the idea that management is now focusing on non-dilutive tools, as was announced, both because it is in the interest of shareholders and, in this particular case, further strengthens the group’s credibility in terms of the due-diligence process.