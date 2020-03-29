Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Crossject    ALCJ   FR0011716265

CROSSJECT

(ALCJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crossject : Meaningless FY19 results and product update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 06:14am EDT

Meaningless FY19 results and product update
EARNINGS/SALES RELEASES

FY19 results meaningless as usual

Some calendar delay due to the COVID-19 crisis

The company on track though for first filings in FY20/21

No change to our opinion after the release


FACT

Crossject released FY19 results. Revenues reached €5,994k vs €3.52m, operating result €-8,643k vs €-11,556k, and the net result €-7,174k vs €-10,711k. Net cash at the end of FY19 amounted to €7.9m vs €4.8m a year before.


ANALYSIS

As usual, we recall that numbers are of little relevance since the story of Crossject is based on the future launch of Zeneo combined with the NTEs the group is targeting. In particular, the group’s topline has so far little meaning, as well as the losses posted by the company. That said, the FY19 numbers still show a rather good control of operating expenses (staff as well as purchases) which has enabled the group to contain operating losses (actually down €3m), helped by higher capitalised production. In terms of cash position, the group has benefited from a number of sources (upfront from Desitin, subscription rights, convertible bonds…) which has enabled it to close the year with a very decent cash position, offering some visibility over the current year. As far as the COVID-19 outbreak is concerned, the group has taken necessary steps (home office, production stopped), although it is not too impacted since the industrial production has of course not started yet. However, Crossject also indicated that the calendar for the NTE filings will be impacted (without quantifying such a delay). We understand that little will happen on that front before year-end 20/beginning of FY21. By product, the focus is still on Midazolam (particularly in the US) and Adrenalin for which the group has bought back the rights from its former partner (which will include a future single-digit royalty). All in all, full-year results are not meaningful but the company seems on track (barring unexpected news on the COVID-19 front) to meet its targets in terms of marketing authorisation in a foreseeable future. The financial situation looks OK for the time being, with the prospects for some upfront payments that could hopefully avoid new issues.


IMPACT

We will not change our numbers after the release (other than adjusting FY19 numbers), since forecasts are based on future product launches and, as such, are not impacted by short-term financial results.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROSSJECT
06:14aCROSSJECT : Meaningless FY19 results and product update
AL
03/28CROSSJECT : 2019 annual results and business update
PU
02/18CROSSJECT : Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions ..
GL
01/29CROSSJECT : Information relative au nombre de droits de vote et d'actions compos..
GL
2019CROSSJECT : Extra-financing to increase visibility
AL
2019CROSSJECT : A 2.6m non-dilutive issue
AL
2019CROSSJECT : Cooperation agreement with the US Department of Defense
AL
2018CROSSJECT SA : quaterly sales release
2018CROSSJECT SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018CROSSJECT : On its way to reaching the market
AL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2,20 M
EBIT 2019 -15,5 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 8,69 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,63x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,84x
EV / Sales2019 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 39,6 M
Chart CROSSJECT
Duration : Period :
Crossject Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSSJECT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,20  €
Last Close Price 1,65  €
Spread / Highest target -27,3%
Spread / Average Target -27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Alexandre Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Monnot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Nemeth Member-Supervisory Board
Patrice Coissac Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Francois Loumeau Member-Supervisory board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROSSJECT-28.26%44
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-14.16%131 482
MEDTRONIC PLC-20.77%120 468
STRYKER CORPORATION-24.16%59 680
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-20.37%58 731
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.58%40 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group