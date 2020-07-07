Crossject : End of the conversion of convertible bonds in 2019

Press release

End of the conversion of convertible bonds issued in 2019

Dijon, 1 July 2020

CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company that is developing and will soon be marketing a portfolio of drugs for use in emergency situations, announces the end of the conversion of convertible bonds issued in December 2019.

The convertible bonds issued in December 2019 have been converted in full. The conversions programme enabled Crossject to increase its equity by €5.7 million via the issue of 3,680,612 new shares.

The conversion of all the convertible bonds before their term, initially scheduled for 31st December 2021, further illustrates the confidence of the European investors who subscribed for this issue, and of Gemmes Venture, Crossject's long-standing shareholder, in Crossject's development potential. Following the conversion, Gemmes Venture's stake has increased from 27.8% to 29.1%.

Next release: 18 September 2020 (after trading): First-half 2020 results

Contacts:

Crossject

Patrick Alexandre info@crossject.com

Investor relations CIC Market Solutions

Catherine Couanau +33 (0)1 53 48 81 97 catherine.couanau@cic.fr

Press relations

Buzz & Compagnie

Mélanie Voisard +33 (0)3 80 43 54 89 melanie.voisard@buzzetcompagnie.com Christelle Distinguin +33 (0)3 80 43 54 89 christelle.distinguin@buzzetcompagnie.com

About CROSSJECT • www.crossject.com

Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ; LEI: 969500W1VTFNL2D85A65) is developing and is soon to market a portfolio of drugs dedicated to emergency situations: epilepsy, overdose, allergic shock, severe migraine and asthma attack. Thanks to its patented needle-free self-injection system, Crossject aims to become the world leader in self-administered emergency drugs. The company has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since 2014, and benefits from Bpifrance funding.