Crossject : Result of votes at Combined General Meeting of 25 june 2020

Press release

Crossject: result of votes at the Combined

General Meeting of 25 June 2020

Dijon, 29 June 2020

CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing a portfolio of innovative combined drugs for use in emergency situations, held its Annual Combined

General Meeting behind closed doors on 25 June 2020 at the company's headquarters, under the chairmanship of Philippe Monnot, Chairman of the Management Board.

The bureau also consisted of two scrutineers appointed by the Management Board: Ms Castano and Mr Garret. Philippe Lafitte was appointed secretary of the bureau.

The bureau noted, on the basis of postal votes and proxies received, that the participating shareholders represented 33.70% of the shares forming the capital and having voting rights, and as such that the Meeting was validly constituted.

The Management Board provided answers to written questions asked by a shareholder who had provided his account registration certificate. The questions and answers have been posted on the Crossject website in the "General Meeting" section: https://www.crossject.com/.

The Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted to it, including in particular:

- For those submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting:

o the appropriation of the result for the 2019 financial year and the partial clearance of the loss on the unavailable reserves,

o the renewal of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as statutory auditor,

o the non-renewal and non-replacement of Etienne Boris as alternate auditor,

o the recognition of the reconstitution of the company's shareholders' equity,

o the authorisation to be granted to the Management Board to allow the company to buy back its own shares under the share buyback programme.

-

For those submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting:

o the renewal of financial delegations,

o the amendment of Article 23 of the Articles of Association in order to allow certain Board decisions to be taken by written consultation,

o the amendment of Article 23 of the Articles of Association on the modalities for giving proxy within the Board,

o the alignment of the Articles of Association with the regulations in force.

The detailed results of the votes on the resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting are available on the company's website in the "General Meeting" section https://www.crossject.com/.

Next release: 18 September 2020 (after trading): First-half 2020 results

Contacts:

Crossject

Patrick Alexandre info@crossject.com

Investor relations CIC Market Solutions

Catherine Couanau +33 (0)1 53 48 81 97 catherine.couanau@cic.fr

Press relations

Buzz & Compagnie

Mélanie Voisard +33 (0)3 80 43 54 89 melanie.voisard@buzzetcompagnie.com Christelle Distinguin +33 (0)3 80 43 54 89 christelle.distinguin@buzzetcompagnie.com

About CROSSJECT • www.crossject.com

Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Ticker: ALCJ; LEI: 969500W1VTFNL2D85A65) is developing and is soon to market a portfolio of drugs dedicated to emergency situations: epilepsy, overdose, allergic shock, severe migraine and asthma attack. Thanks to its patented needle-free self-injection system, Crossject aims to become the world leader in self-administered emergency drugs. The company has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since 2014, and benefits from Bpifrance funding.

2

RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RESOLUTIONS

(decree 2010-684 of 23 June 2010)

Number of shares comprising the company's share

capital: 23,900,884 Number of shares with voting rights: 22,934,136 Number of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting: 24 Number of votes of shareholders present or represented at the meeting: 10,214,371

Resolution numberTotal votes castNumber of shares represented by votes cast

Proportion of capital represented by votes cast

Number of votes

Against

Result Number of votes