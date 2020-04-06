Log in
CROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY PLC
Crossword Cybersecurity : announces Satisnet as new partner for Rizikon Assurance

04/06/2020

6 April 2020 - London, UK - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, 'Crossword', the 'Company' or the 'Group'), the knowledge transfer company focused solely on cyber security and risk, today announced that it will be collaborating with leading security reseller and managed security services provider Satisnet Limited ('Satisnet'), on the provision of third party assurance technology to its clients, as part of the expansion of Crossword's partner programme.

Satisnet will help its customers take control of third party risks through Crossword's Rizikon Assurance third party risk management platform. This will help them automate supplier onboarding and gain full visibility of third party risk exposure, so it can be proactively managed. Customers will also be able to fully outsource their assurance processes to Satisnet through the Third Party Assurance as a Service offering, freeing internal staff to focus on other value-add tasks. A recent Ponemon Institute study revealed that in the US 61% of surveyed companies had experienced a breach due to one of their vendors/third parties. Through Rizikon Assurance, Satisnet will help customers manage this risk at scale whilst improving the experience for their suppliers.

Sean Arrowsmith, Group Sales Director at Crossword Cybersecurity PLC, said: 'We are really excited to have signed this agreement with Satisnet and it is a great step forward, as we progress our partner programme. Rizikon Assurance compliments Satisnet's existing portfolio and will allow their clients to really take control of their supply chain assurance programmes.'

John McCann, CEO, Satisnet, said: 'The Rizikon Assurance platform is a welcome addition to our offering. A lot of our clients are keen to further mature and enhance their approach to third party risk management and Rizikon will allow them to do this by driving automation at scale into the process.'

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management related software and cyber security consulting. The Group's specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group's aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword's leading product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers.

About Satisnet

Established in 2004, Satisnet Limited is a leading CyberSecurity Consultancy and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), with operations throughout the UK and EMEA. Satisnet focuses on utilising technologies and practices that enable cybersecurity to scale and keep pace with modern day challenges. Satisnet deliver services to include, SIEM, Threat Hunting, Incident Response, Detection & Response and Vulnerability & Patch Management from their 24x7x365 UK hosted and staffed Security Operations Centres (SOCs)

Contacts

Crossword Cybersecurity plc - Tel: +44 (0) 20 3953 846

Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com

Tom Ilube, Chief Executive Officer

Mary Dowd, Finance Director

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser) - Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Colin Aaronson / Jamie Barklem / Niall McDonald

Hybridan LLP (Broker) - Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

Claire Louise Noyce

For media enquiries contact:

Lorena Duke, GingerPR

lorena@gingerpr.co.uk, 01932 485 300

Disclaimer

Crossword Cybersecurity plc published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 06:50:08 UTC
