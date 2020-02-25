CrowdStrike : INVESTOR PRODUCT BRIEFING

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
02/25/2020 | 07:13pm EST

INVESTOR

PRODUCT BRIEFING

GEORGE KURTZ, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO AMOL KULKARNI, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

ELIA ZAITSEV, VP AMERICAS, SALES ENGINEERING

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation includes express and implied "forward-looking statements", including forward-looking statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might,"

"plan," "project," "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "continue,"or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our future financial and operational performance, strategic plans or objectives, estimates of market size and opportunity, our growth prospects and our long-term target model. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. These and other risk factors are described in the "Risk Factors"section of our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact. Except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and CrowdStrike's own internal estimates and research. While CrowdStrike believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of CrowdStrike's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

Our fiscal year end is January 31, and our fiscal quarters end on April 30, July 31, October 31, and January 31. Our fiscal years ended January 31, 2017 , 2018, 2019, and 2020 are referred to herein as fiscal 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively.

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

PLATFORM

GEORGE KURTZ

CO-FOUNDER AND CEO

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

WE STOP BREACHES AND MUCH MORE

Reduce

Gain efficiency

Improve

Augment skills

Enhance risk

complexity

and efficacy

protection

& experience

management

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

FRICTIONLESS

Driving friction out of

the customer experience

Cloud Native

Automatically provides community immunity

Go-To-MarketDeployment

Solve new security

Easy roll-out for

challenges with

immediate value

one click

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

FALCON PLATFORMP R O T E C T S A L L W O R K L O A D S

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TRUE COST OF TRADITIONAL SECURITY

REQUIREMENTS

COST

ACQUIRING ENDPOINT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY

$

IMPLEMENTING, CONFIGURING AND TUNING

$ $

MANAGING, MAINTAINING AND UPDATING

$ $ $

MONITORING, TRIAGING AND ANALYZING ALERTS

$ $ $

RESPONDING TO AND REMEDIATING INCIDENTS

$ $ $

THE COST OF A DATA BREACH

$ $ $ $

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

FORRESTER TOTAL ECONOMIC

IMPACT (TEI) STUDY

OF CROWDSTRIKE FALCON®

InOctober 2019

Forrester Research was commissioned to conduct an ROI study of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

ROI 316%

PRESENT VALUE$6.7M

PAYBACK < 3 MONTHS

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

CATEGORY-DEFINING CLOUD PLATFORMS

CRM

Service

HR

Cloud

Management

Cloud

Cloud

Security

Cloud

1999

2004

2005

2011

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TECHNOLOGY

AMOL KULKARNI

CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

CLOUD

MODULES

OUR CLOUD-NATIVE

POWERED BY

PLATFORM ELEMENTS

CLOUD-SCALE

AI

PROPRIETARY

SINGLE

DISTRIBUTED

INTELLIGENT

THREAT GRAPH

AGENT

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

SMART FILTERING AGENT & HIGH-FIDELITY DATA

BASELINE

ANOMALY

THREAT

U.S. Patent No. 9,043,903

2020CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

"Kernel-Level Security Agent"

CONFIDENTIAL - 12

CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RE ERVED.

PROPRIETARY

DISTRIBUTED THREAT GRAPH

3 Trillion

events captured per week

AI-Powered

Local and Cloud

ML Models

Time-Based Analysis

Time

00:01

02:10

06:02

Breaches

(mm:ss)

stopped

U.S. Patent No. 9,798,882

"Real-time model of states of monitored devices"

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

POWERED BY THREAT GRAPH

Larger Data Set ->

More Effective AI

Low False Positives

Predictive -> No signatures

Exponential Data Moat

Growth

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

INDICATORS OF ATTACK (IOA)

PROCESS

EXECUTES

PROCESS DELETES

BACKUPS

PROCESS CALLS

ENCRYPTION

ROUTINE

PROCESS

ENUMERATES

FILE SYSTEM

INDICATORS OF ATTACK

Code Execution, Persistence,

Stealth, Command Control,

Lateral Movement

PROACTIVE INDICATORS OF ATTACK

VS

REACTIVE INDICATORS OF COMPROMISE

IOCs

Malware, Signatures, Exploits, Vulnerabilities, IP Addresses

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

WHAT IS THREAT HUNTING?

ACTIVE

HANDS ON

INTRUSIONS

KEYBOARD

STEALTHY

ECRIME

ATTACKS

2

HYPOTHESIS

1

TESTING

3

STATISTICAL

RETROSPECTIVE

ANALYSIS

INDICATORS

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

VISIBILITY ACROSS WORKLOADS

WORKSTATIONS

DATACENTER

MOBILE

CLOUD

CONTAINERS

SERVERS

IOT

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

DEMONSTRATION

ELIA ZAITSEV

VP AMERICAS, SALES ENGINEERING

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TODAY'S SECURITY CAN'T KEEP UP

AGENT

LIMITEDINEFFICIENT

DEPLOYMENTS BLOATMANAGMENT

Unprotected critical assets

4.9X more disk space

Threats recur

Extended dwell time

10X more RAM

Slow and unreliable

Miss root cause

Inferior user experience

improvement

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

DEMONSTRATION

ELIA ZAITSEV

VP AMERICAS, SALES ENGINEERING

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

STOPPING BREACHES WITH NEXT-GEN WORKFLOWS

MANAGE

IMPLEMENT CONFIGURE TUNE

RESPOND

CONTAIN REMEDIATE

PREVENT

BLOCK THREATS

MONITOR

DETECT PRIORITIZE INVESTIGATE

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

WHY

CROWDSTRIKE?

BETTER COMMUNITY

PROTECTION IMMUNITY

REDUCE IMMEDIATE

COMPLEXITY VALUE

2020 CROWDSTRIKE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

THANK YOU

Disclaimer

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 00:12:07 UTC
