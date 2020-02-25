CrowdStrike : INVESTOR PRODUCT BRIEFING

GEORGE KURTZ, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO AMOL KULKARNI, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER
ELIA ZAITSEV, VP AMERICAS, SALES ENGINEERING
PLATFORM
GEORGE KURTZ
CO-FOUNDER AND CEO
WE STOP BREACHES AND MUCH MORE
Reduce
Gain efficiency
Improve
Augment skills
Enhance risk
complexity
and efficacy
protection
& experience
management
FRICTIONLESS
Driving friction out of
the customer experience
Cloud Native
Automatically provides community immunity
Go-To-MarketDeployment
Solve new security
Easy roll-out for
challenges with
immediate value
one click
FALCON PLATFORMP R O T E C T S A L L W O R K L O A D S
TRUE COST OF TRADITIONAL SECURITY
REQUIREMENTS
COST
ACQUIRING ENDPOINT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY
$
IMPLEMENTING, CONFIGURING AND TUNING
$ $
MANAGING, MAINTAINING AND UPDATING
$ $ $
MONITORING, TRIAGING AND ANALYZING ALERTS
$ $ $
RESPONDING TO AND REMEDIATING INCIDENTS
$ $ $
THE COST OF A DATA BREACH
$ $ $ $
FORRESTER TOTAL ECONOMIC
IMPACT (TEI) STUDY
OF CROWDSTRIKE FALCON®
InOctober 2019
Forrester Research was commissioned to conduct an ROI study of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform
ROI 316%
PRESENT VALUE$6.7M
PAYBACK < 3 MONTHS
CATEGORY-DEFINING CLOUD PLATFORMS
CRM
Service
HR
Cloud
Management
Cloud
Cloud
Security
Cloud
1999
2004
2005
2011
TECHNOLOGY
AMOL KULKARNI
CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER
CLOUD
MODULES
OUR CLOUD-NATIVE
POWERED BY
PLATFORM ELEMENTS
CLOUD-SCALE
AI
PROPRIETARY
SINGLE
DISTRIBUTED
INTELLIGENT
THREAT GRAPH
AGENT
SMART FILTERING AGENT & HIGH-FIDELITY DATA
BASELINE
ANOMALY
THREAT
U.S. Patent No. 9,043,903
"Kernel-Level Security Agent"
PROPRIETARY
DISTRIBUTED THREAT GRAPH™
3 Trillion
events captured per week
AI-Powered
Local and Cloud
ML Models
Time-Based Analysis
Time
00:01
02:10
06:02
Breaches
(mm:ss)
stopped
U.S. Patent No. 9,798,882
"Real-time model of states of monitored devices"
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
POWERED BY THREAT GRAPH
Larger Data Set ->
More Effective AI
Low False Positives
Predictive -> No signatures
Exponential Data Moat
Growth
INDICATORS OF ATTACK (IOA)
PROCESS
EXECUTES
PROCESS DELETES
BACKUPS
PROCESS CALLS
ENCRYPTION
ROUTINE
PROCESS
ENUMERATES
FILE SYSTEM
INDICATORS OF ATTACK
Code Execution, Persistence,
Stealth, Command Control,
Lateral Movement
PROACTIVE INDICATORS OF ATTACK
VS
REACTIVE INDICATORS OF COMPROMISE
IOCs
Malware, Signatures, Exploits, Vulnerabilities, IP Addresses
