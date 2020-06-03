CrowdStrike : Q1 FY2021 Supplemental Financial Information

Log in
06/03/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. In addition, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our financial performance and liquidity is limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin as GAAP subscription gross profit and GAAP subscription gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these measures eliminate the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations

We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP income (loss) from operations provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders, Basic and Diluted

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period. We may periodically incur charges or receive payments in connection with litigation settlements. We exclude these charges and payments received from non-GAAP net income (loss) when associated with a significant settlement because we do not believe they are reflective of ongoing business and operating results.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We monitor free cash flow as one measure of our overall business performance, which enables us to analyze our future performance without the effects of non-cash items and allow us to better understand the cash needs of our business. While we believe that free cash flow is useful in evaluating our business, free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that has limitations as an analytical tool, and free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to, or substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in accordance with GAAP. The utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate free cash flow differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison.

Explanation of Operational Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue

ARR is calculated as the annualized value of our customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of the subscription, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with such an organization for a new subscription or renewal, or until such organization notifies us that it is not renewing its subscription.

Magic Number

Magic Number is calculated by performing the following calculation for the most recent four quarters and taking the average: annualizing the difference between a quarter's Subscription Revenue and the prior quarter's Subscription Revenue, and then dividing the resulting number by the previous quarter's Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense. Magic Number = Average of previous four quarters: ((Quarter Subscription Revenue - Prior Quarter Subscription Revenue) x 4) / Prior Quarter Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

Q1 FY21

FY19

FY20

Revenue

Subscription

$

85,990

$

97,575

$

114,221

$

138,537

$

162,222

$

219,401

$

436,323

Professional services

10,087

10,533

10,898

13,572

15,856

30,423

45,090

Total revenue

96,077

108,108

125,119

152,109

178,078

249,824

481,413

Cost of revenue

Subscription

23,691

24,946

29,221

34,616

37,244

69,208

112,474

Professional services

5,582

6,636

8,134

8,801

9,651

18,030

29,153

Total cost of revenue

29,273

31,582

37,355

43,417

46,895

87,238

141,627

Gross profit

Subscription

62,299

72,629

85,000

103,921

124,978

150,193

323,849

Professional services

4,505

3,897

2,764

4,771

6,205

12,393

15,937

Total gross profit

66,804

76,526

87,764

108,692

131,183

162,586

339,786

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing

56,843

65,274

68,675

75,803

88,138

172,682

266,595

Research and development

23,875

31,630

35,992

38,691

40,578

84,551

130,188

General and administrative

11,861

30,261

21,615

25,331

25,043

42,217

89,068

Total operating expenses

92,579

127,165

126,282

139,825

153,759

299,450

485,851

Loss from operations

(25,775)

(50,639)

(38,518)

(31,133)

(22,576)

(136,864)

(146,065)

Interest expense

(1)

(164)

(132)

(145)

(143)

(428)

(442)

Other income (expense), net

394

(451)

3,579

3,203

4,533

(1,418)

6,725

Loss before provision for income taxes

(25,382)

(51,254)

(35,071)

(28,075)

(18,186)

(138,710)

(139,782)

Provision for income taxes

(595)

(635)

(434)

(333)

(1,036)

(1,367)

(1,997)

Net loss

$

(25,977)

$

(51,889)

$

(35,505)

$

(28,408)

$

(19,222)

$

(140,077)

$

(141,779)

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.55)

$

(0.40)

$

(0.17)

$

(0.14)

$

(0.09)

$

(3.12)

$

(0.96)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A

47,205

130,091

204,096

207,565

213,129

44,863

148,062

and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of

As of

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

Q1 FY21

January 31,

January 31,

2019

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

92,993

$

732,808

$

743,605

$

264,798

$

1,004,991

$

88,408

$

264,798

Marketable securities

82,066

94,003

90,083

647,266

-

103,247

647,266

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

87,355

115,256

145,694

164,987

144,187

92,476

164,987

Deferred contract acquisition costs, current

26,193

34,017

35,924

42,971

53,410

28,847

42,971

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

22,644

29,348

37,914

51,614

45,874

18,410

51,614

Total current assets

311,251

1,005,432

1,053,220

1,171,636

1,248,462

331,388

1,171,636

Strategic investments

-

-

-

1,000

1,000

-

1,000

Property and equipment, net

86,349

107,989

129,504

136,078

139,096

73,735

136,078

Operating lease right-of-use assets

-

-

-

-

35,738

-

-

Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

38,004

41,766

58,260

71,235

69,908

9,918

71,235

Goodwill

7,809

7,780

7,794

7,722

7,652

7,947

7,722

Intangible assets, net

879

738

637

527

419

1,048

527

Other assets

13,069

7,881

6,639

16,708

17,121

9,183

16,708

Total assets

$

457,361

$

1,171,586

$

1,256,054

$

1,404,906

$

1,519,396

$

433,219

$

1,404,906

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

9,915

$

1,126

$

5,244

$

1,345

$

6,528

$

6,855

$

1,345

Accrued expenses

31,185

32,568

29,460

30,355

26,396

32,541

30,355

Accrued payroll and benefits

12,683

20,057

36,905

36,810

37,458

19,284

36,810

Operating lease liabilities

-

-

-

-

6,673

-

-

Deferred revenue

244,271

279,951

335,801

412,985

465,569

218,700

412,985

Other current liabilities

4,667

8,079

8,194

11,601

13,020

4,040

11,601

Total current liabilities

302,721

341,781

415,604

493,096

555,644

281,420

493,096

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

70,941

89,811

111,838

158,183

170,404

71,367

158,183

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

-

-

-

-

32,907

-

-

Other liabilities, noncurrent

10,964

11,897

11,570

11,020

7,288

10,313

11,020

Total liabilities

384,626

443,489

539,012

662,299

766,243

363,100

662,299

Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock

Redeemable convertible preferred stock

557,912

-

-

-

-

557,912

-

Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

Common stock

24

103

103

106

108

24

106

Additional paid-in capital

36,670

1,302,098

1,326,116

1,378,479

1,409,758

31,211

1,378,479

Accumulated deficit

(521,685)

(573,574)

(609,079)

(637,487)

(656,709)

(519,126)

(637,487)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(186)

(530)

(98)

1,009

(1,004)

98

1,009

Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit)

(485,177)

728,097

717,042

742,107

752,153

(487,793)

742,107

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

500

1,000

-

500

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(485,177)

728,097

717,042

742,607

753,153

(487,793)

742,607

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

457,361

$

1,171,586

$

1,256,054

$

1,404,906

$

1,519,396

$

433,219

$

1,404,906

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

Q1 FY21

FY19

FY20

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(25,977)

$

(51,889)

$

(35,505)

$

(28,408)

$

(19,222)

$

(140,077)

$

(141,779)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

4,873

5,320

5,830

7,003

8,202

14,815

23,026

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-

-

-

-

-

191

-

Amortization of intangible assets

146

139

100

102

103

583

487

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

7,345

7,731

9,049

11,334

13,451

28,642

35,459

Non-cash operating lease cost

-

-

-

-

2,283

-

-

Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability

1,167

4,855

-

-

-

3576

6022

Provision for bad debts

(254)

276

391

143

149

551

556

Stock-based compensation expense

3,752

29,859

21,966

24,363

23,638

20,505

79,940

Gain on sale of debt securities, net

-

-

-

-

(1,347)

-

-

Amortization (accretion) of marketable securities purchased at a discount

(513)

(447)

(353)

66

578

(1,152)

(1,247)

Non-cash interest expense

(424)

587

130

142

151

98

435

Other non-cash charges

-

-

-

(427)

-

-

(427)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Accounts receivable

5,375

(28,177)

(30,829)

(19,436)

20,651

(33,413)

(73,067)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

(8,471)

(19,317)

(27,450)

(31,356)

(22,563)

(45,073)

(86,594)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,049)

(8,456)

(7,378)

(23,584)

5,332

(5,819)

(43,467)

Accounts payable

2,818

(8,715)

2,124

(2,797)

4,736

(2,403)

(6,570)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(2,407)

312

5,500

5,768

(1,095)

3,564

9,173

Accrued payroll and benefits

(6,601)

7,374

16,848

(95)

648

971

17,526

Operating lease liabilities

-

-

-

-

(2,975)

-

-

Deferred revenue

24,812

54,550

77,877

123,529

64,805

131,117

280,768

Other liabilities

(177)

(216)

335

(240)

1,052

356

(298)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,415

(6,214)

38,635

66,107

98,577

(22,968)

99,943

Investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(15,541)

(21,618)

(29,689)

(13,350)

(9,694)

(35,851)

(80,198)

Capitalized internal-use software

(1,984)

(1,326)

(1,898)

(2,081)

(1,882)

(6,794)

(7,289)

Purchase of strategic investments

-

-

-

(1,000)

-

-

(1,000)

Purchases of marketable securities

(51,805)

(65,767)

(70,125)

(592,004)

(84,904)

(199,335)

(779,701)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

4,473

-

-

5,108

639,586

-

9,581

Maturities of marketable securities

68,995

54,319

74,450

31,212

91,605

99,950

228,976

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

4,138

(34,392)

(27,262)

(572,115)

634,711

(142,030)

(629,631)

Financing activities

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts

-

665,092

-

-

-

-

665,092

Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs

-

-

-

-

-

206,896

-

Repayment of loan payable

-

-

-

-

-

(6,158)

-

Proceeds from revolving line of credit

-

-

-

-

-

10,000

-

Repayment of revolving line of credit

-

-

-

-

-

(20,000)

-

Repayment of notes receivable from related parties

-

-

-

-

-

198

-

Payments of contingent consideration

-

-

-

-

-

(242)

-

Payments of indemnity holdback

-

-

-

-

-

(1,887)

-

Repurchase of stock options

-

-

-

-

-

(2,330)

-

Payments of deferred offering costs

(2,392)

(1,688)

(1,792)

-

-

-

(5872)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

1,510

7,016

824

12,162

6,393

3,912

21,512

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon exercise of early exercisable stock options

-

10,264

-

-

-

-

10,264

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan

-

-

-

12,365

-

-

12,365

Settlement related to stockholder short-swing trade profit

-

-

-

2,283

-

-

2,283

Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders

-

-

-

500

500

-

500

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(882)

680,684

(968)

27,310

6,893

190,389

706,144

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(86)

(263)

392

(109)

12

(162)

(66)

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

88,408

92,993

732,808

743,605

264,798

63,179

88,408

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,585

639,815

10,797

(478,807)

740,193

25,229

176,390

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

92,993

$

732,808

$

743,605

$

264,798

$

1,004,991

$

88,408

$

264,798

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

Q1 FY21

FY19

FY20

GAAP cost of revenue

$

29,273

$

31,582

$

37,355

$

43,417

$

46,895

$

87,238

$

141,627

Less:

Stock based compensation expense

368

1,877

2,450

3,017

2,966

894

7,712

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

104

97

61

61

62

327

323

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$

28,801

$

29,608

$

34,844

$

40,339

$

43,867

$

86,017

$

133,592

GAAP subscription gross profit

$

62,299

$

72,629

$

85,000

$

103,921

$

124,978

$

150,193

$

323,849

Add:

Stock based compensation expense

265

1,233

1,666

2,062

1,995

689

5,226

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

104

97

61

61

62

327

323

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

$

62,668

$

73,959

$

86,727

$

106,044

$

127,035

$

151,209

$

329,398

GAAP professional services gross profit

$

4,505

$

3,897

$

2,764

$

4,771

$

6,205

$

12,393

$

15,937

Add:

Stock based compensation expense

103

644

784

955

971

205

2,486

Non-GAAP professional services gross profit

$

4,608

$

4,541

$

3,548

$

5,726

$

7,176

$

12,598

$

18,423

GAAP Sales and marketing operating expenses

$

56,843

$

65,274

$

68,675

$

75,803

$

88,138

$

172,682

$

266,595

Less:

Stock based compensation expense

1,518

6,638

7,355

8,408

8,687

5,175

23,919

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

30

32

30

31

31

143

123

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses

$

55,295

$

58,604

$

61,290

$

67,364

$

79,420

$

167,364

$

242,553

GAAP research and development operating expenses

$

23,875

$

31,630

$

35,992

$

38,691

$

40,578

$

84,551

$

130,188

Less:

Stock based compensation expense

681

4,976

4,696

5,050

4,900

7,815

15,403

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

11

10

10

10

10

113

41

Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses

$

23,183

$

26,644

$

31,286

$

33,631

$

35,668

$

76,623

$

114,744

GAAP general and administrative operating expenses

$

11,861

$

30,261

$

21,615

$

25,331

$

25,043

$

42,217

$

89,068

Less:

Stock based compensation expense

1,185

16,368

7,465

7,888

7,085

6,621

32,906

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses

$

10,676

$

13,893

$

14,150

$

17,443

$

17,958

$

35,596

$

56,162

GAAP loss from operations

$

(25,775)

$

(50,639)

$

(38,518)

$

(31,133)

$

(22,576)

$

(136,864)

$

(146,065)

Add:

Stock based compensation expense

3,752

29,859

21,966

24,363

23,638

20,505

79,940

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

145

139

101

102

103

583

487

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

(21,878)

$

(20,641)

$

(16,451)

$

(6,668)

$

1,165

$

(115,776)

$

(65,638)

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

GAAP net loss

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

Q1 FY21

FY19

FY20

$

(25,977)

$

(51,889)

$

(35,505)

$

(28,408)

$

(19,222)

$

(140,077)

$

(141,779)

Add:

Stock based compensation expense

3,752

29,859

21,966

24,363

23,638

20,505

79,940

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

145

139

101

102

103

583

487

Less:

Gain on settlement of lawsuit

-

1,250

-

-

-

-

1,250

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(22,080)

$

(23,141)

$

(13,438)

$

(3,943)

$

4,519

$

(118,989)

$

(62,602)

Weighted-average shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

47,205

130,091

204,096

207,565

213,129

44,863

148,062

(GAAP and Non-GAAP)

GAAP basic net loss per share

$

(0.55)

$

(0.40)

$

(0.17)

$

(0.14)

$

(0.09)

$

(3.12)

$

(0.96)

Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

$

(0.47)

$

(0.18)

$

(0.07)

$

(0.02)

$

0.02

$

(2.65)

$

(0.42)

GAAP diluted loss per common share

$

(0.55)

$

(0.40)

$

(0.17)

$

(0.14)

$

(0.09)

$

(3.12)

$

(0.96)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

0.10

-

-

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gain on settlement of lawsuit

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Provision for income taxes(1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share(2)

-

-

-

-

0.01

-

-

Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per common share

$

(0.55)

$

(0.40)

$

(0.17)

$

(0.14)

$

0.02

$

(3.12)

$

(0.96)

Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per common share calculation:

GAAP

47,205

130,091

204,096

207,565

213,129

44,863

148,062

Non-GAAP

47,205

130,091

204,096

207,565

229,796

44,863

148,062

_____________________________

  1. We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for the purpose of determining ournon-GAAP income tax expense. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense represents the excess tax of stock-based compensation expense recognized in foreign jurisdictions. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation expense included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented.
  2. For periods in which we had dilutednon-GAAP net income per share, the sum of the impact of individual reconciling items may not total to diluted Non-GAAP net income per share because the basic share counts used to calculate GAAP net loss per share differ from the diluted share counts used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share and because of rounding differences. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes dilutive shares which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Additional Metrics

(In thousands, except percentages and customer count)

(unaudited)

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

Q1 FY21

FY19

FY20

Annual recurring revenue

$

364,648

$

423,780

$

501,721

$

600,456

$

686,125

$

312,656

$

600,456

Year-over-year growth

114%

104%

97%

92%

88%

121%

92%

Subscription customer count

3,059

3,789

4,561

5,431

6,261

2,516

5,431

Year-over-year growth

105%

111%

112%

116%

105%

103%

116%

Free cash flow reconciliation

GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

1,415

$

(6,214)

$

38,635

$

66,107

$

98,577

$

(22,968)

$

99,943

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(15,541)

(21,618)

(29,689)

(13,350)

(9,694)

(35,851)

(80,198)

Less: Capitalized internal-use software

(1,984)

(1,326)

(1,898)

(2,081)

(1,882)

(6,794)

(7,289)

Free cash flow

$

(16,110)

$

(29,158)

$

7,048

$

50,676

$

87,001

$

(65,613)

$

12,456

Geographic breakdown of total revenue:

United States

75%

74%

74%

73%

73%

77%

74%

International

25%

26%

26%

27%

27%

23%

26%

Non-GAAP gross margin

70%

73%

72%

73%

75%

66%

72%

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

73%

76%

76%

77%

78%

69%

75%

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

89,154

$

99,141

$

106,726

$

118,438

$

133,046

$

279,583

$

413,459

Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

93%

92%

85%

78%

75%

112%

86%

Disclaimer

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 09:30:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
