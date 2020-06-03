CrowdStrike : Q1 FY2021 Supplemental Financial Information
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.
Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. In addition, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our financial performance and liquidity is limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.
Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin
We define non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin as GAAP subscription gross profit and GAAP subscription gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these measures eliminate the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.
Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations
We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP income (loss) from operations provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders, Basic and Diluted
We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period. We may periodically incur charges or receive payments in connection with litigation settlements. We exclude these charges and payments received from non-GAAP net income (loss) when associated with a significant settlement because we do not believe they are reflective of ongoing business and operating results.
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We monitor free cash flow as one measure of our overall business performance, which enables us to analyze our future performance without the effects of non-cash items and allow us to better understand the cash needs of our business. While we believe that free cash flow is useful in evaluating our business, free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that has limitations as an analytical tool, and free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to, or substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in accordance with GAAP. The utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate free cash flow differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison.
Explanation of Operational Measures
Annual Recurring Revenue
ARR is calculated as the annualized value of our customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of the subscription, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with such an organization for a new subscription or renewal, or until such organization notifies us that it is not renewing its subscription.
Magic Number
Magic Number is calculated by performing the following calculation for the most recent four quarters and taking the average: annualizing the difference between a quarter's Subscription Revenue and the prior quarter's Subscription Revenue, and then dividing the resulting number by the previous quarter's Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense. Magic Number = Average of previous four quarters: ((Quarter Subscription Revenue - Prior Quarter Subscription Revenue) x 4) / Prior Quarter Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense.
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
Q3 FY20
Q4 FY20
Q1 FY21
FY19
FY20
Revenue
Subscription
$
85,990
$
97,575
$
114,221
$
138,537
$
162,222
$
219,401
$
436,323
Professional services
10,087
10,533
10,898
13,572
15,856
30,423
45,090
Total revenue
96,077
108,108
125,119
152,109
178,078
249,824
481,413
Cost of revenue
Subscription
23,691
24,946
29,221
34,616
37,244
69,208
112,474
Professional services
5,582
6,636
8,134
8,801
9,651
18,030
29,153
Total cost of revenue
29,273
31,582
37,355
43,417
46,895
87,238
141,627
Gross profit
Subscription
62,299
72,629
85,000
103,921
124,978
150,193
323,849
Professional services
4,505
3,897
2,764
4,771
6,205
12,393
15,937
Total gross profit
66,804
76,526
87,764
108,692
131,183
162,586
339,786
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
56,843
65,274
68,675
75,803
88,138
172,682
266,595
Research and development
23,875
31,630
35,992
38,691
40,578
84,551
130,188
General and administrative
11,861
30,261
21,615
25,331
25,043
42,217
89,068
Total operating expenses
92,579
127,165
126,282
139,825
153,759
299,450
485,851
Loss from operations
(25,775)
(50,639)
(38,518)
(31,133)
(22,576)
(136,864)
(146,065)
Interest expense
(1)
(164)
(132)
(145)
(143)
(428)
(442)
Other income (expense), net
394
(451)
3,579
3,203
4,533
(1,418)
6,725
Loss before provision for income taxes
(25,382)
(51,254)
(35,071)
(28,075)
(18,186)
(138,710)
(139,782)
Provision for income taxes
(595)
(635)
(434)
(333)
(1,036)
(1,367)
(1,997)
Net loss
$
(25,977)
$
(51,889)
$
(35,505)
$
(28,408)
$
(19,222)
$
(140,077)
$
(141,779)
Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.55)
$
(0.40)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.09)
$
(3.12)
$
(0.96)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A
47,205
130,091
204,096
207,565
213,129
44,863
148,062
and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
As of
As of
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
Q3 FY20
Q4 FY20
Q1 FY21
January 31,
January 31,
2019
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
92,993
$
732,808
$
743,605
$
264,798
$
1,004,991
$
88,408
$
264,798
Marketable securities
82,066
94,003
90,083
647,266
-
103,247
647,266
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
87,355
115,256
145,694
164,987
144,187
92,476
164,987
Deferred contract acquisition costs, current
26,193
34,017
35,924
42,971
53,410
28,847
42,971
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,644
29,348
37,914
51,614
45,874
18,410
51,614
Total current assets
311,251
1,005,432
1,053,220
1,171,636
1,248,462
331,388
1,171,636
Strategic investments
-
-
-
1,000
1,000
-
1,000
Property and equipment, net
86,349
107,989
129,504
136,078
139,096
73,735
136,078
Operating lease right-of-use assets
-
-
-
-
35,738
-
-
Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
38,004
41,766
58,260
71,235
69,908
9,918
71,235
Goodwill
7,809
7,780
7,794
7,722
7,652
7,947
7,722
Intangible assets, net
879
738
637
527
419
1,048
527
Other assets
13,069
7,881
6,639
16,708
17,121
9,183
16,708
Total assets
$
457,361
$
1,171,586
$
1,256,054
$
1,404,906
$
1,519,396
$
433,219
$
1,404,906
Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,915
$
1,126
$
5,244
$
1,345
$
6,528
$
6,855
$
1,345
Accrued expenses
31,185
32,568
29,460
30,355
26,396
32,541
30,355
Accrued payroll and benefits
12,683
20,057
36,905
36,810
37,458
19,284
36,810
Operating lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
6,673
-
-
Deferred revenue
244,271
279,951
335,801
412,985
465,569
218,700
412,985
Other current liabilities
4,667
8,079
8,194
11,601
13,020
4,040
11,601
Total current liabilities
302,721
341,781
415,604
493,096
555,644
281,420
493,096
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
70,941
89,811
111,838
158,183
170,404
71,367
158,183
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
-
-
-
-
32,907
-
-
Other liabilities, noncurrent
10,964
11,897
11,570
11,020
7,288
10,313
11,020
Total liabilities
384,626
443,489
539,012
662,299
766,243
363,100
662,299
Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock
Redeemable convertible preferred stock
557,912
-
-
-
-
557,912
-
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Common stock
24
103
103
106
108
24
106
Additional paid-in capital
36,670
1,302,098
1,326,116
1,378,479
1,409,758
31,211
1,378,479
Accumulated deficit
(521,685)
(573,574)
(609,079)
(637,487)
(656,709)
(519,126)
(637,487)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(186)
(530)
(98)
1,009
(1,004)
98
1,009
Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit)
(485,177)
728,097
717,042
742,107
752,153
(487,793)
742,107
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
500
1,000
-
500
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(485,177)
728,097
717,042
742,607
753,153
(487,793)
742,607
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
457,361
$
1,171,586
$
1,256,054
$
1,404,906
$
1,519,396
$
433,219
$
1,404,906
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
Q3 FY20
Q4 FY20
Q1 FY21
FY19
FY20
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(25,977)
$
(51,889)
$
(35,505)
$
(28,408)
$
(19,222)
$
(140,077)
$
(141,779)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,873
5,320
5,830
7,003
8,202
14,815
23,026
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
-
-
-
191
-
Amortization of intangible assets
146
139
100
102
103
583
487
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
7,345
7,731
9,049
11,334
13,451
28,642
35,459
Non-cash operating lease cost
-
-
-
-
2,283
-
-
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability
1,167
4,855
-
-
-
3576
6022
Provision for bad debts
(254)
276
391
143
149
551
556
Stock-based compensation expense
3,752
29,859
21,966
24,363
23,638
20,505
79,940
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
-
-
-
-
(1,347)
-
-
Amortization (accretion) of marketable securities purchased at a discount
(513)
(447)
(353)
66
578
(1,152)
(1,247)
Non-cash interest expense
(424)
587
130
142
151
98
435
Other non-cash charges
-
-
-
(427)
-
-
(427)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
5,375
(28,177)
(30,829)
(19,436)
20,651
(33,413)
(73,067)
Deferred contract acquisition costs
(8,471)
(19,317)
(27,450)
(31,356)
(22,563)
(45,073)
(86,594)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(4,049)
(8,456)
(7,378)
(23,584)
5,332
(5,819)
(43,467)
Accounts payable
2,818
(8,715)
2,124
(2,797)
4,736
(2,403)
(6,570)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(2,407)
312
5,500
5,768
(1,095)
3,564
9,173
Accrued payroll and benefits
(6,601)
7,374
16,848
(95)
648
971
17,526
Operating lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
(2,975)
-
-
Deferred revenue
24,812
54,550
77,877
123,529
64,805
131,117
280,768
Other liabilities
(177)
(216)
335
(240)
1,052
356
(298)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,415
(6,214)
38,635
66,107
98,577
(22,968)
99,943
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(15,541)
(21,618)
(29,689)
(13,350)
(9,694)
(35,851)
(80,198)
Capitalized internal-use software
(1,984)
(1,326)
(1,898)
(2,081)
(1,882)
(6,794)
(7,289)
Purchase of strategic investments
-
-
-
(1,000)
-
-
(1,000)
Purchases of marketable securities
(51,805)
(65,767)
(70,125)
(592,004)
(84,904)
(199,335)
(779,701)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
4,473
-
-
5,108
639,586
-
9,581
Maturities of marketable securities
68,995
54,319
74,450
31,212
91,605
99,950
228,976
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
4,138
(34,392)
(27,262)
(572,115)
634,711
(142,030)
(629,631)
Financing activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts
-
665,092
-
-
-
-
665,092
Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs
-
-
-
-
-
206,896
-
Repayment of loan payable
-
-
-
-
-
(6,158)
-
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
-
-
-
-
-
10,000
-
Repayment of revolving line of credit
-
-
-
-
-
(20,000)
-
Repayment of notes receivable from related parties
-
-
-
-
-
198
-
Payments of contingent consideration
-
-
-
-
-
(242)
-
Payments of indemnity holdback
-
-
-
-
-
(1,887)
-
Repurchase of stock options
-
-
-
-
-
(2,330)
-
Payments of deferred offering costs
(2,392)
(1,688)
(1,792)
-
-
-
(5872)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options
1,510
7,016
824
12,162
6,393
3,912
21,512
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon exercise of early exercisable stock options
-
10,264
-
-
-
-
10,264
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan
-
-
-
12,365
-
-
12,365
Settlement related to stockholder short-swing trade profit
-
-
-
2,283
-
-
2,283
Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders
-
-
-
500
500
-
500
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(882)
680,684
(968)
27,310
6,893
190,389
706,144
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(86)
(263)
392
(109)
12
(162)
(66)
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
88,408
92,993
732,808
743,605
264,798
63,179
88,408
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4,585
639,815
10,797
(478,807)
740,193
25,229
176,390
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
92,993
$
732,808
$
743,605
$
264,798
$
1,004,991
$
88,408
$
264,798
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
Q3 FY20
Q4 FY20
Q1 FY21
FY19
FY20
GAAP cost of revenue
$
29,273
$
31,582
$
37,355
$
43,417
$
46,895
$
87,238
$
141,627
Less:
Stock based compensation expense
368
1,877
2,450
3,017
2,966
894
7,712
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
104
97
61
61
62
327
323
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
28,801
$
29,608
$
34,844
$
40,339
$
43,867
$
86,017
$
133,592
GAAP subscription gross profit
$
62,299
$
72,629
$
85,000
$
103,921
$
124,978
$
150,193
$
323,849
Add:
Stock based compensation expense
265
1,233
1,666
2,062
1,995
689
5,226
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
104
97
61
61
62
327
323
Non-GAAP subscription gross profit
$
62,668
$
73,959
$
86,727
$
106,044
$
127,035
$
151,209
$
329,398
GAAP professional services gross profit
$
4,505
$
3,897
$
2,764
$
4,771
$
6,205
$
12,393
$
15,937
Add:
Stock based compensation expense
103
644
784
955
971
205
2,486
Non-GAAP professional services gross profit
$
4,608
$
4,541
$
3,548
$
5,726
$
7,176
$
12,598
$
18,423
GAAP Sales and marketing operating expenses
$
56,843
$
65,274
$
68,675
$
75,803
$
88,138
$
172,682
$
266,595
Less:
Stock based compensation expense
1,518
6,638
7,355
8,408
8,687
5,175
23,919
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
30
32
30
31
31
143
123
Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses
$
55,295
$
58,604
$
61,290
$
67,364
$
79,420
$
167,364
$
242,553
GAAP research and development operating expenses
$
23,875
$
31,630
$
35,992
$
38,691
$
40,578
$
84,551
$
130,188
Less:
Stock based compensation expense
681
4,976
4,696
5,050
4,900
7,815
15,403
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
11
10
10
10
10
113
41
Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses
$
23,183
$
26,644
$
31,286
$
33,631
$
35,668
$
76,623
$
114,744
GAAP general and administrative operating expenses
$
11,861
$
30,261
$
21,615
$
25,331
$
25,043
$
42,217
$
89,068
Less:
Stock based compensation expense
1,185
16,368
7,465
7,888
7,085
6,621
32,906
Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses
$
10,676
$
13,893
$
14,150
$
17,443
$
17,958
$
35,596
$
56,162
GAAP loss from operations
$
(25,775)
$
(50,639)
$
(38,518)
$
(31,133)
$
(22,576)
$
(136,864)
$
(146,065)
Add:
Stock based compensation expense
3,752
29,859
21,966
24,363
23,638
20,505
79,940
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
145
139
101
102
103
583
487
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
(21,878)
$
(20,641)
$
(16,451)
$
(6,668)
$
1,165
$
(115,776)
$
(65,638)
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
GAAP net loss
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
Q3 FY20
Q4 FY20
Q1 FY21
FY19
FY20
$
(25,977)
$
(51,889)
$
(35,505)
$
(28,408)
$
(19,222)
$
(140,077)
$
(141,779)
Add:
Stock based compensation expense
3,752
29,859
21,966
24,363
23,638
20,505
79,940
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
145
139
101
102
103
583
487
Less:
Gain on settlement of lawsuit
-
1,250
-
-
-
-
1,250
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(22,080)
$
(23,141)
$
(13,438)
$
(3,943)
$
4,519
$
(118,989)
$
(62,602)
Weighted-average shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share
47,205
130,091
204,096
207,565
213,129
44,863
148,062
(GAAP and Non-GAAP)
GAAP basic net loss per share
$
(0.55)
$
(0.40)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.09)
$
(3.12)
$
(0.96)
Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share
$
(0.47)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.02)
$
0.02
$
(2.65)
$
(0.42)
GAAP diluted loss per common share
$
(0.55)
$
(0.40)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.09)
$
(3.12)
$
(0.96)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
0.10
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on settlement of lawsuit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Provision for income taxes(1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share(2)
-
-
-
-
0.01
-
-
Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per common share
$
(0.55)
$
(0.40)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.14)
$
0.02
$
(3.12)
$
(0.96)
Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per common share calculation:
GAAP
47,205
130,091
204,096
207,565
213,129
44,863
148,062
Non-GAAP
47,205
130,091
204,096
207,565
229,796
44,863
148,062
_____________________________
We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for the purpose of determining ournon-GAAP income tax expense. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense represents the excess tax of stock-based compensation expense recognized in foreign jurisdictions. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation expense included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented.
For periods in which we had dilutednon-GAAP net income per share, the sum of the impact of individual reconciling items may not total to diluted Non-GAAP net income per share because the basic share counts used to calculate GAAP net loss per share differ from the diluted share counts used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share and because of rounding differences. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes dilutive shares which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share.
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Additional Metrics
(In thousands, except percentages and customer count)
(unaudited)
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
Q3 FY20
Q4 FY20
Q1 FY21
FY19
FY20
Annual recurring revenue
$
364,648
$
423,780
$
501,721
$
600,456
$
686,125
$
312,656
$
600,456
Year-over-year growth
114%
104%
97%
92%
88%
121%
92%
Subscription customer count
3,059
3,789
4,561
5,431
6,261
2,516
5,431
Year-over-year growth
105%
111%
112%
116%
105%
103%
116%
Free cash flow reconciliation
GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
1,415
$
(6,214)
$
38,635
$
66,107
$
98,577
$
(22,968)
$
99,943
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(15,541)
(21,618)
(29,689)
(13,350)
(9,694)
(35,851)
(80,198)
Less: Capitalized internal-use software
(1,984)
(1,326)
(1,898)
(2,081)
(1,882)
(6,794)
(7,289)
Free cash flow
$
(16,110)
$
(29,158)
$
7,048
$
50,676
$
87,001
$
(65,613)
$
12,456
Geographic breakdown of total revenue:
United States
75%
74%
74%
73%
73%
77%
74%
International
25%
26%
26%
27%
27%
23%
26%
Non-GAAP gross margin
70%
73%
72%
73%
75%
66%
72%
Non-GAAP subscription gross margin
73%
76%
76%
77%
78%
69%
75%
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
89,154
$
99,141
$
106,726
$
118,438
$
133,046
$
279,583
$
413,459
Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue
