CrowdStrike : Q1 FY2021 Supplemental Financial Information

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. In addition, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our financial performance and liquidity is limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin We define non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin as GAAP subscription gross profit and GAAP subscription gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these measures eliminate the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance. Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP income (loss) from operations provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance. Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders, Basic and Diluted We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period. We may periodically incur charges or receive payments in connection with litigation settlements. We exclude these charges and payments received from non-GAAP net income (loss) when associated with a significant settlement because we do not believe they are reflective of ongoing business and operating results. Free Cash Flow Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We monitor free cash flow as one measure of our overall business performance, which enables us to analyze our future performance without the effects of non-cash items and allow us to better understand the cash needs of our business. While we believe that free cash flow is useful in evaluating our business, free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that has limitations as an analytical tool, and free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to, or substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in accordance with GAAP. The utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate free cash flow differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison. Explanation of Operational Measures Annual Recurring Revenue ARR is calculated as the annualized value of our customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of the subscription, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with such an organization for a new subscription or renewal, or until such organization notifies us that it is not renewing its subscription. Magic Number Magic Number is calculated by performing the following calculation for the most recent four quarters and taking the average: annualizing the difference between a quarter's Subscription Revenue and the prior quarter's Subscription Revenue, and then dividing the resulting number by the previous quarter's Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense. Magic Number = Average of previous four quarters: ((Quarter Subscription Revenue - Prior Quarter Subscription Revenue) x 4) / Prior Quarter Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense. CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 FY19 FY20 Revenue Subscription $ 85,990 $ 97,575 $ 114,221 $ 138,537 $ 162,222 $ 219,401 $ 436,323 Professional services 10,087 10,533 10,898 13,572 15,856 30,423 45,090 Total revenue 96,077 108,108 125,119 152,109 178,078 249,824 481,413 Cost of revenue Subscription 23,691 24,946 29,221 34,616 37,244 69,208 112,474 Professional services 5,582 6,636 8,134 8,801 9,651 18,030 29,153 Total cost of revenue 29,273 31,582 37,355 43,417 46,895 87,238 141,627 Gross profit Subscription 62,299 72,629 85,000 103,921 124,978 150,193 323,849 Professional services 4,505 3,897 2,764 4,771 6,205 12,393 15,937 Total gross profit 66,804 76,526 87,764 108,692 131,183 162,586 339,786 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 56,843 65,274 68,675 75,803 88,138 172,682 266,595 Research and development 23,875 31,630 35,992 38,691 40,578 84,551 130,188 General and administrative 11,861 30,261 21,615 25,331 25,043 42,217 89,068 Total operating expenses 92,579 127,165 126,282 139,825 153,759 299,450 485,851 Loss from operations (25,775) (50,639) (38,518) (31,133) (22,576) (136,864) (146,065) Interest expense (1) (164) (132) (145) (143) (428) (442) Other income (expense), net 394 (451) 3,579 3,203 4,533 (1,418) 6,725 Loss before provision for income taxes (25,382) (51,254) (35,071) (28,075) (18,186) (138,710) (139,782) Provision for income taxes (595) (635) (434) (333) (1,036) (1,367) (1,997) Net loss $ (25,977) $ (51,889) $ (35,505) $ (28,408) $ (19,222) $ (140,077) $ (141,779) Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.55) $ (0.40) $ (0.17) $ (0.14) $ (0.09) $ (3.12) $ (0.96) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A 47,205 130,091 204,096 207,565 213,129 44,863 148,062 and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) As of As of Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 January 31, January 31, 2019 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,993 $ 732,808 $ 743,605 $ 264,798 $ 1,004,991 $ 88,408 $ 264,798 Marketable securities 82,066 94,003 90,083 647,266 - 103,247 647,266 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 87,355 115,256 145,694 164,987 144,187 92,476 164,987 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 26,193 34,017 35,924 42,971 53,410 28,847 42,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,644 29,348 37,914 51,614 45,874 18,410 51,614 Total current assets 311,251 1,005,432 1,053,220 1,171,636 1,248,462 331,388 1,171,636 Strategic investments - - - 1,000 1,000 - 1,000 Property and equipment, net 86,349 107,989 129,504 136,078 139,096 73,735 136,078 Operating lease right-of-use assets - - - - 35,738 - - Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 38,004 41,766 58,260 71,235 69,908 9,918 71,235 Goodwill 7,809 7,780 7,794 7,722 7,652 7,947 7,722 Intangible assets, net 879 738 637 527 419 1,048 527 Other assets 13,069 7,881 6,639 16,708 17,121 9,183 16,708 Total assets $ 457,361 $ 1,171,586 $ 1,256,054 $ 1,404,906 $ 1,519,396 $ 433,219 $ 1,404,906 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,915 $ 1,126 $ 5,244 $ 1,345 $ 6,528 $ 6,855 $ 1,345 Accrued expenses 31,185 32,568 29,460 30,355 26,396 32,541 30,355 Accrued payroll and benefits 12,683 20,057 36,905 36,810 37,458 19,284 36,810 Operating lease liabilities - - - - 6,673 - - Deferred revenue 244,271 279,951 335,801 412,985 465,569 218,700 412,985 Other current liabilities 4,667 8,079 8,194 11,601 13,020 4,040 11,601 Total current liabilities 302,721 341,781 415,604 493,096 555,644 281,420 493,096 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 70,941 89,811 111,838 158,183 170,404 71,367 158,183 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent - - - - 32,907 - - Other liabilities, noncurrent 10,964 11,897 11,570 11,020 7,288 10,313 11,020 Total liabilities 384,626 443,489 539,012 662,299 766,243 363,100 662,299 Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock Redeemable convertible preferred stock 557,912 - - - - 557,912 - Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Common stock 24 103 103 106 108 24 106 Additional paid-in capital 36,670 1,302,098 1,326,116 1,378,479 1,409,758 31,211 1,378,479 Accumulated deficit (521,685) (573,574) (609,079) (637,487) (656,709) (519,126) (637,487) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (186) (530) (98) 1,009 (1,004) 98 1,009 Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) (485,177) 728,097 717,042 742,107 752,153 (487,793) 742,107 Non-controlling interest - - - 500 1,000 - 500 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (485,177) 728,097 717,042 742,607 753,153 (487,793) 742,607 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 457,361 $ 1,171,586 $ 1,256,054 $ 1,404,906 $ 1,519,396 $ 433,219 $ 1,404,906 CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 FY19 FY20 Operating activities Net loss $ (25,977) $ (51,889) $ (35,505) $ (28,408) $ (19,222) $ (140,077) $ (141,779) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,873 5,320 5,830 7,003 8,202 14,815 23,026 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - - - - - 191 - Amortization of intangible assets 146 139 100 102 103 583 487 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 7,345 7,731 9,049 11,334 13,451 28,642 35,459 Non-cash operating lease cost - - - - 2,283 - - Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability 1,167 4,855 - - - 3576 6022 Provision for bad debts (254) 276 391 143 149 551 556 Stock-based compensation expense 3,752 29,859 21,966 24,363 23,638 20,505 79,940 Gain on sale of debt securities, net - - - - (1,347) - - Amortization (accretion) of marketable securities purchased at a discount (513) (447) (353) 66 578 (1,152) (1,247) Non-cash interest expense (424) 587 130 142 151 98 435 Other non-cash charges - - - (427) - - (427) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 5,375 (28,177) (30,829) (19,436) 20,651 (33,413) (73,067) Deferred contract acquisition costs (8,471) (19,317) (27,450) (31,356) (22,563) (45,073) (86,594) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,049) (8,456) (7,378) (23,584) 5,332 (5,819) (43,467) Accounts payable 2,818 (8,715) 2,124 (2,797) 4,736 (2,403) (6,570) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,407) 312 5,500 5,768 (1,095) 3,564 9,173 Accrued payroll and benefits (6,601) 7,374 16,848 (95) 648 971 17,526 Operating lease liabilities - - - - (2,975) - - Deferred revenue 24,812 54,550 77,877 123,529 64,805 131,117 280,768 Other liabilities (177) (216) 335 (240) 1,052 356 (298) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,415 (6,214) 38,635 66,107 98,577 (22,968) 99,943 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (15,541) (21,618) (29,689) (13,350) (9,694) (35,851) (80,198) Capitalized internal-use software (1,984) (1,326) (1,898) (2,081) (1,882) (6,794) (7,289) Purchase of strategic investments - - - (1,000) - - (1,000) Purchases of marketable securities (51,805) (65,767) (70,125) (592,004) (84,904) (199,335) (779,701) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 4,473 - - 5,108 639,586 - 9,581 Maturities of marketable securities 68,995 54,319 74,450 31,212 91,605 99,950 228,976 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 4,138 (34,392) (27,262) (572,115) 634,711 (142,030) (629,631) Financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts - 665,092 - - - - 665,092 Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs - - - - - 206,896 - Repayment of loan payable - - - - - (6,158) - Proceeds from revolving line of credit - - - - - 10,000 - Repayment of revolving line of credit - - - - - (20,000) - Repayment of notes receivable from related parties - - - - - 198 - Payments of contingent consideration - - - - - (242) - Payments of indemnity holdback - - - - - (1,887) - Repurchase of stock options - - - - - (2,330) - Payments of deferred offering costs (2,392) (1,688) (1,792) - - - (5872) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 1,510 7,016 824 12,162 6,393 3,912 21,512 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon exercise of early exercisable stock options - 10,264 - - - - 10,264 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan - - - 12,365 - - 12,365 Settlement related to stockholder short-swing trade profit - - - 2,283 - - 2,283 Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders - - - 500 500 - 500 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (882) 680,684 (968) 27,310 6,893 190,389 706,144 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (86) (263) 392 (109) 12 (162) (66) Cash & Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 88,408 92,993 732,808 743,605 264,798 63,179 88,408 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,585 639,815 10,797 (478,807) 740,193 25,229 176,390 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 92,993 $ 732,808 $ 743,605 $ 264,798 $ 1,004,991 $ 88,408 $ 264,798 CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 FY19 FY20 GAAP cost of revenue $ 29,273 $ 31,582 $ 37,355 $ 43,417 $ 46,895 $ 87,238 $ 141,627 Less: Stock based compensation expense 368 1,877 2,450 3,017 2,966 894 7,712 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 104 97 61 61 62 327 323 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 28,801 $ 29,608 $ 34,844 $ 40,339 $ 43,867 $ 86,017 $ 133,592 GAAP subscription gross profit $ 62,299 $ 72,629 $ 85,000 $ 103,921 $ 124,978 $ 150,193 $ 323,849 Add: Stock based compensation expense 265 1,233 1,666 2,062 1,995 689 5,226 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 104 97 61 61 62 327 323 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 62,668 $ 73,959 $ 86,727 $ 106,044 $ 127,035 $ 151,209 $ 329,398 GAAP professional services gross profit $ 4,505 $ 3,897 $ 2,764 $ 4,771 $ 6,205 $ 12,393 $ 15,937 Add: Stock based compensation expense 103 644 784 955 971 205 2,486 Non-GAAP professional services gross profit $ 4,608 $ 4,541 $ 3,548 $ 5,726 $ 7,176 $ 12,598 $ 18,423 GAAP Sales and marketing operating expenses $ 56,843 $ 65,274 $ 68,675 $ 75,803 $ 88,138 $ 172,682 $ 266,595 Less: Stock based compensation expense 1,518 6,638 7,355 8,408 8,687 5,175 23,919 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 30 32 30 31 31 143 123 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses $ 55,295 $ 58,604 $ 61,290 $ 67,364 $ 79,420 $ 167,364 $ 242,553 GAAP research and development operating expenses $ 23,875 $ 31,630 $ 35,992 $ 38,691 $ 40,578 $ 84,551 $ 130,188 Less: Stock based compensation expense 681 4,976 4,696 5,050 4,900 7,815 15,403 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11 10 10 10 10 113 41 Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses $ 23,183 $ 26,644 $ 31,286 $ 33,631 $ 35,668 $ 76,623 $ 114,744 GAAP general and administrative operating expenses $ 11,861 $ 30,261 $ 21,615 $ 25,331 $ 25,043 $ 42,217 $ 89,068 Less: Stock based compensation expense 1,185 16,368 7,465 7,888 7,085 6,621 32,906 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses $ 10,676 $ 13,893 $ 14,150 $ 17,443 $ 17,958 $ 35,596 $ 56,162 GAAP loss from operations $ (25,775) $ (50,639) $ (38,518) $ (31,133) $ (22,576) $ (136,864) $ (146,065) Add: Stock based compensation expense 3,752 29,859 21,966 24,363 23,638 20,505 79,940 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 145 139 101 102 103 583 487 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (21,878) $ (20,641) $ (16,451) $ (6,668) $ 1,165 $ (115,776) $ (65,638) CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) GAAP net loss Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 FY19 FY20 $ (25,977) $ (51,889) $ (35,505) $ (28,408) $ (19,222) $ (140,077) $ (141,779) Add: Stock based compensation expense 3,752 29,859 21,966 24,363 23,638 20,505 79,940 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 145 139 101 102 103 583 487 Less: Gain on settlement of lawsuit - 1,250 - - - - 1,250 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (22,080) $ (23,141) $ (13,438) $ (3,943) $ 4,519 $ (118,989) $ (62,602) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 47,205 130,091 204,096 207,565 213,129 44,863 148,062 (GAAP and Non-GAAP) GAAP basic net loss per share $ (0.55) $ (0.40) $ (0.17) $ (0.14) $ (0.09) $ (3.12) $ (0.96) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.47) $ (0.18) $ (0.07) $ (0.02) $ 0.02 $ (2.65) $ (0.42) GAAP diluted loss per common share $ (0.55) $ (0.40) $ (0.17) $ (0.14) $ (0.09) $ (3.12) $ (0.96) Stock-based compensation - - - - 0.10 - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets - - - - - - - Gain on settlement of lawsuit - - - - - - - Provision for income taxes(1) - - - - - - - Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share(2) - - - - 0.01 - - Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per common share $ (0.55) $ (0.40) $ (0.17) $ (0.14) $ 0.02 $ (3.12) $ (0.96) Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per common share calculation: GAAP 47,205 130,091 204,096 207,565 213,129 44,863 148,062 Non-GAAP 47,205 130,091 204,096 207,565 229,796 44,863 148,062 _____________________________ We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense represents the excess tax of stock-based compensation expense recognized in foreign jurisdictions. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation expense included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented. For periods in which we had diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the sum of the impact of individual reconciling items may not total to diluted Non-GAAP net income per share because the basic share counts used to calculate GAAP net loss per share differ from the diluted share counts used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share and because of rounding differences. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes dilutive shares which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share. CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Additional Metrics (In thousands, except percentages and customer count) (unaudited) Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 FY19 FY20 Annual recurring revenue $ 364,648 $ 423,780 $ 501,721 $ 600,456 $ 686,125 $ 312,656 $ 600,456 Year-over-year growth 114% 104% 97% 92% 88% 121% 92% Subscription customer count 3,059 3,789 4,561 5,431 6,261 2,516 5,431 Year-over-year growth 105% 111% 112% 116% 105% 103% 116% Free cash flow reconciliation GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,415 $ (6,214) $ 38,635 $ 66,107 $ 98,577 $ (22,968) $ 99,943 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (15,541) (21,618) (29,689) (13,350) (9,694) (35,851) (80,198) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (1,984) (1,326) (1,898) (2,081) (1,882) (6,794) (7,289) Free cash flow $ (16,110) $ (29,158) $ 7,048 $ 50,676 $ 87,001 $ (65,613) $ 12,456 Geographic breakdown of total revenue: United States 75% 74% 74% 73% 73% 77% 74% International 25% 26% 26% 27% 27% 23% 26% Non-GAAP gross margin 70% 73% 72% 73% 75% 66% 72% Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 73% 76% 76% 77% 78% 69% 75% Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 89,154 $ 99,141 $ 106,726 $ 118,438 $ 133,046 $ 279,583 $ 413,459 Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue 93% 92% 85% 78% 75% 112% 86% Attachments Original document

