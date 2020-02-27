Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CCI Bernstein Liebhard Announces that it is Investigating Crown Castle International Corp. for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 09:50am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Crown Castle International Corp. ("Crown Castle" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCI) from allegations that Crown Castle might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased Crown Castle securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Crown Castle Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On February 26, 2020, Crown Castle announced that its accounting practice regarding recognizing servicing revenues from its tower installations were "not acceptable under GAAP." The Company stated that it would restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019.

On this news, Crown Castle's stock price fell precipitously during after-hours trading.

If you purchased Crown Castle Health securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/crowncastleinternationalcorp-cci-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-256/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cci-shareholder-alert-bernstein-liebhard-announces-that-it-is-investigating-crown-castle-international-corp-for-violations-of-the-federal-securities-laws-301012514.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
09:50aCCI Bernstein Liebhard Announces that it is Investigating Crown Castle Intern..
PR
08:46aCCI ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Crown Castle Internationa..
PR
02/26CCI LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Crown Castle Internationa..
BU
02/26Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Crown Cas..
BU
02/26CROWN CASTLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Reports 4Q Results, Revises 2020 Outlook
DJ
02/26CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/26Crown Castle Reports Full Year 2019 Results, Updates Outlook for Full Year 20..
GL
02/21CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
02/21CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (RE : annual earnings release
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group