CCI Bernstein Liebhard Announces that it is Investigating Crown Castle International Corp. for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Crown Castle International Corp. ("Crown Castle" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCI) from allegations that Crown Castle might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Crown Castle securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Crown Castle Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On February 26, 2020, Crown Castle announced that its accounting practice regarding recognizing servicing revenues from its tower installations were "not acceptable under GAAP." The Company stated that it would restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019.

On this news, Crown Castle's stock price fell precipitously during after-hours trading.

