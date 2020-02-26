Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CCI LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Crown Castle International Corp., for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:56pm EST

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Crown Castle International Corp. ("Crown Castle" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCI) from allegations that Crown Castle might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Crown Castle securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Crown Castle Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On February 26, 2020, Crown Castle announced that its accounting practice regarding recognizing servicing revenues from its tower installations were “not acceptable under GAAP." The Company stated that it would restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019.

On this news, Crown Castle’s stock price fell precipitously during after-hours trading.

If you purchased Crown Castle Health securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/crowncastleinternationalcorp-cci-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-256/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
08:56pCCI LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Crown Castle Internationa..
BU
08:16pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Crown Cas..
BU
05:10pCROWN CASTLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:05pCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Reports 4Q Results, Revises 2020 Outlook
DJ
04:44pCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
04:16pCrown Castle Reports Full Year 2019 Results, Updates Outlook for Full Year 20..
GL
02/21CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
02/21CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (RE : annual earnings release
02/20CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 909 M
EBIT 2019 1 686 M
Net income 2019 840 M
Debt 2019 18 007 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 81,2x
P/E ratio 2020 68,2x
EV / Sales2019 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 14,0x
Capitalization 67 641 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 147,85  $
Last Close Price 162,69  $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -9,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)14.45%67 779
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)7.10%109 025
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION20.79%32 582
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-2.58%8 915
CYRUSONE INC.1.30%7 618
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.7.42%4 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group