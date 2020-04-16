Log in
Crown Castle Announces Change of Location and Time of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

04/16/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

HOUSTON, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that, due to the ongoing public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of stockholders, employees and other meeting participants, it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") in a virtual meeting format only, via live audio webcast, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. To accommodate the change to virtual meeting format, Crown Castle has changed the time of the Annual Meeting to 1:00 p.m. Central Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials, stockholders as of the close of business on March 20, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To vote or submit questions at the Annual Meeting, stockholders will need to log on to the meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com and enter the 16-digit control number found on the previously distributed proxy card, voting instruction form or notice. Stockholders may also submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting at www.proxyvote.com using the same 16-digit control number.

Stockholders are urged to submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by using one of the methods outlined in the proxy materials. The proxy card or voting instruction form previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and time and may continue to be used to vote the shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

CONTACTS

Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
