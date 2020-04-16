Log in
Crown Castle Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details

04/16/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

HOUSTON, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") plans to release its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-239-9838 and asking for the Crown Castle call (access code 2629992) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call may also be accessed live over the Internet at http://investor.crowncastle.com. Any supplemental materials for the call will be posted on the Crown Castle website at http://investor.crowncastle.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, April 30, 2020, through 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and using access code 2629992. An audio archive will also be available on the company’s website at http://investor.crowncastle.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major US market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050
 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
