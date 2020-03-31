Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crown Castle Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 06:12pm EDT

HOUSTON, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that it has priced its previously announced public offering of 3.300% Senior Notes due 2030 and 4.150% Senior Notes due 2050 in aggregate principal amounts of $750 million and $500 million, respectively. The Senior Notes due 2030 will have an interest rate of 3.300% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 99.179% of their face value to yield 3.396%. The Senior Notes due 2050 will have an interest rate of 4.150% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 98.900% of their face value to yield 4.215%. 

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $1.225 billion, after deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses payable by Crown Castle. Crown Castle intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its existing revolving credit facility.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Morgan Stanley are the joint book-running managers of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the existing effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).  The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting any joint book-running manager using the information provided below.  An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is also available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Crown Castle management’s current expectations.  Such statements include plans, projections and estimates regarding the proposed offering, including the net proceeds therefrom and the use of such proceeds.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including prevailing market conditions and other factors.  Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected.  More information about potential risk factors that could affect Crown Castle and its results is included in Crown Castle’s filings with the SEC.  The term "including," and any variation thereof, means "including, without limitation."

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS CONTACT INFORMATION

BofA Securities, Inc.
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd floor
Charlotte NC  28255-0001
Attn: Prospectus Department
Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com		Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
180 Varick Street
New York, New York 10014
Attention: Prospectus Department
Tel: (866) 718-1649
prospectus@morganstanley.com 

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
06:12pCrown Castle Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
GL
08:41aCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
AQ
03/20CCI Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Crown Castle International Corp..
BU
03/20CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Sharehol..
BU
03/13Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
GL
03/12CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (RE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
03/09CCI Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Crown Castle International Corp..
BU
03/06Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
03/05CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of L..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 002 M
EBIT 2020 1 753 M
Net income 2020 941 M
Debt 2020 18 983 M
Yield 2020 3,37%
P/E ratio 2020 65,0x
P/E ratio 2021 52,7x
EV / Sales2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2021 12,8x
Capitalization 61 704 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 158,77  $
Last Close Price 144,40  $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)4.16%61 703
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)0.33%102 127
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION15.63%31 190
CYRUSONE INC.-6.10%7 065
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-42.56%5 153
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.7.06%3 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group