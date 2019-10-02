Log in
Crown Castle Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

10/02/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403 and asking for the Crown Castle call (access code 2038078) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call may also be accessed live over the Internet at http://investor.crowncastle.com. Any supplemental materials for the call will be posted on the Crown Castle website at http://investor.crowncastle.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, October 17, 2019, through 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and using access code 2038078. An audio archive will also be available on the company’s website at http://investor.crowncastle.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 75,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major US market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

 
CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
