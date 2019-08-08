Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crown Castle International Corp    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP

(CCI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.125 per common share.  The quarterly dividend will be payable on September 30, 2019 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019.  Future dividends are subject to the approval of the Company’s Board of Directors. 

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 75,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
04:16pCrown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
GL
08/02CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Ot..
AQ
08/01Crown Castle Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
GL
08/01Crown Castle Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
GL
07/31CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
07/31Crown Castle to Present at the Cowen and Company 5th Annual Communications In..
GL
07/17CROWN CASTLE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/17CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL : Beats 2nd-Qtr Expectations, Raises 2019 Outlook
DJ
07/17CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/17Crown Castle Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Outlook for Full ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 880 M
EBIT 2019 1 648 M
Net income 2019 811 M
Debt 2019 18 723 M
Yield 2019 3,31%
P/E ratio 2019 71,1x
P/E ratio 2020 66,8x
EV / Sales2019 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 12,6x
Capitalization 57 478 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 129,54  $
Last Close Price 138,25  $
Spread / Highest target 8,50%
Spread / Average Target -6,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP25.47%57 478
AMERICAN TOWER CORP37.45%96 253
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION53.18%28 020
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO12.65%7 793
CYRUSONE INC19.57%7 155
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC49.67%3 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group