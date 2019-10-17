Log in
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

10/17/2019

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per common share.  The quarterly dividend will be payable on December 31, 2019 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019.  Future dividends are subject to the approval of the Company’s Board of Directors. 

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 75,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050
 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 834 M
EBIT 2019 1 710 M
Net income 2019 811 M
Debt 2019 17 709 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 69,3x
P/E ratio 2020 64,3x
EV / Sales2019 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 12,4x
Capitalization 55 998 M
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)23.99%55 998
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)40.32%98 263
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION43.89%26 347
CYRUSONE INC.43.91%8 612
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)18.23%8 210
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.50.11%3 899
