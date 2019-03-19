Log in
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP

(CCI)
04:16pCrown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
GL
03/14CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
GL
Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend

03/19/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

HOUSTON, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today that the quarterly dividend on its 6.875% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”) will be paid May 1, 2019 to holders of record on April 15, 2019. The dividend will be paid in cash at a rate of $17.1875 per share of Preferred Stock.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

Crown Castle International Corp. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 718 M
EBIT 2019 1 580 M
Net income 2019 689 M
Debt 2019 17 485 M
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 75,29
P/E ratio 2020 65,14
EV / Sales 2019 12,1x
EV / Sales 2020 11,6x
Capitalization 51 805 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP14.76%51 805
AMERICAN TOWER CORP19.41%83 326
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION17.95%21 568
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO12.49%7 752
CYRUSONE INC-1.80%5 626
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC23.57%3 152
