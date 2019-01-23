Crown Castle International : Beats Targets

By Bowdeya Tweh



Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) raised its profit and revenue targets for this year after the cell-tower operator posted a stronger-than-expected profit in its latest period.

Crown Castle on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier to $213 million, or 44 cents a share. Adjusted funds from operations rose 15% to $591 million.

Stronger site rental revenue helped the Houston-based company offset a rise in operating expenses. Overall, revenue rose 15% to $1.42 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected a profit of $178.3 million on revenue of $1.4 billion.

For 2019, Crown Castle expects to post a profit between $781 million and $861 million, up from its prior forecast of between $738 million and $818 million. Crown Castle also guided rental revenue of $4.94 billion to $4.99 billion, compared with an earlier range of $4.89 billion to $4.94 billion.

