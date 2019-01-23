Log in
Crown Castle International Corp    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP (CCI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 01/23 11:31:42 pm
109.2200 USD   +0.03%
05:28pCROWN CASTLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16pCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL : Beats Targets
DJ
04:16pCrown Castle Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results, Raises Outlook for Full Year 2019
GL
Crown Castle International : Beats Targets

01/23/2019 | 05:16pm EST

By Bowdeya Tweh

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) raised its profit and revenue targets for this year after the cell-tower operator posted a stronger-than-expected profit in its latest period.

Crown Castle on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier to $213 million, or 44 cents a share. Adjusted funds from operations rose 15% to $591 million.

Stronger site rental revenue helped the Houston-based company offset a rise in operating expenses. Overall, revenue rose 15% to $1.42 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected a profit of $178.3 million on revenue of $1.4 billion.

For 2019, Crown Castle expects to post a profit between $781 million and $861 million, up from its prior forecast of between $738 million and $818 million. Crown Castle also guided rental revenue of $4.94 billion to $4.99 billion, compared with an earlier range of $4.89 billion to $4.94 billion.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 401 M
EBIT 2018 1 470 M
Net income 2018 552 M
Debt 2018 16 401 M
Yield 2018 3,91%
P/E ratio 2018 81,79
P/E ratio 2019 68,38
EV / Sales 2018 11,4x
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
Capitalization 45 298 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-0.94%45 298
AMERICAN TOWER CORP4.10%72 540
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION6.89%19 623
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO6.50%7 332
CYRUSONE INC-2.95%5 431
UNITI GROUP INC20.68%3 363
