Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crown Castle International REIT : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Crown Castle International Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – CCI, CCI-PA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 02:01pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI, CCI-PA) between February 26, 2018 and February 26, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 27, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Crown Castle investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Crown Castle class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1790.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Crown Castle’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosures controls and procedures were ineffective and materially weak; (2) Crown Castle's financial accounting and reporting was not in accordance with GAAP; (3) Crown Castle’s net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted funds from operations were inflated; (4) Crown Castle would need to restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1790.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
02:01pCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Crow..
BU
02/28HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Securities Fraud Case Filed
PR
02/28GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
02/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
02/28FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
02/28CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files First ..
PR
02/28INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
02/27HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fr..
PR
02/27INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
02/27CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 023 M
EBIT 2020 1 815 M
Net income 2020 964 M
Debt 2020 18 905 M
Yield 2020 3,40%
P/E ratio 2020 62,9x
P/E ratio 2021 52,2x
EV / Sales2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2021 12,4x
Capitalization 59 575 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 154,50  $
Last Close Price 143,29  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)0.80%59 575
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)-1.31%100 452
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION12.82%29 671
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-6.18%8 417
CYRUSONE INC.-7.41%6 957
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.-1.79%3 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group