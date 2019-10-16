Log in
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
  Report  
10/16 04:02:35 pm
134.69 USD   +0.03%
04:57pCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Releases 2020 Guidance
DJ
04:45pCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Earnings, Revenue Rise
DJ
04:32pCROWN CASTLE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Crown Castle International REIT : Releases 2020 Guidance

10/16/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) released its guidance for 2020 and reaffirmed its 2019 expectations.

The company said it expects profit for 2020 to be between $1.088 billion and $1.168 billion. It expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be between $3.569 billion and $3.614 billion.

Crown Castle said it expects funds from operations to be between $2.539 billion and $2.584 billion. It expects adjusted funds from operations to be between $2.662 billion and $2.707 billion.

It also expects site rental revenues to be between $5.196 billion and $5.241 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 879 M
EBIT 2019 1 648 M
Net income 2019 811 M
Debt 2019 18 730 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 69,3x
P/E ratio 2020 64,7x
EV / Sales2019 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 12,4x
Capitalization 55 981 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 135,36  $
Last Close Price 134,65  $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)23.95%55 981
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)41.73%99 254
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION47.64%27 033
CYRUSONE INC.43.70%8 599
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)18.24%8 211
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.50.11%3 899
