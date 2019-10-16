Crown Castle International REIT : Releases 2020 Guidance

By Allison Prang



Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) released its guidance for 2020 and reaffirmed its 2019 expectations.

The company said it expects profit for 2020 to be between $1.088 billion and $1.168 billion. It expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be between $3.569 billion and $3.614 billion.

Crown Castle said it expects funds from operations to be between $2.539 billion and $2.584 billion. It expects adjusted funds from operations to be between $2.662 billion and $2.707 billion.

It also expects site rental revenues to be between $5.196 billion and $5.241 billion.

