Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
  Report
News 
News

Crown Castle International REIT : Reports 4Q Results, Revises 2020 Outlook

02/26/2020 | 05:05pm EST

By Maria Armental

Crown Castle International Corp., which Wednesday said it was re-stating multiple years of results citing errors in when revenue from tower installation services was recognized, reported results for the December quarter. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income, after $28 million in preferred stock dividends, rose to $180 million, or 43 cents a share.

FFO: Funds from operations rose to $1.36 a share, from $1.33 a share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, FFO fell to $1.38 a share from $1.39 a share a year earlier. Analysts expected FFO of $1.44 a share, or $1.49 a share on an adjusted basis.

REVENUE: Net revenue rose to $1.43 billion from $1.41 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $1.42 billion.

OUTLOOK: Accounting for the impact of the restatement, Crown Castle said it now projects $2.45 billion to $2.49 billion in FFO for 2020, or $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion on an adjusted basis, and site rental revenue ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.38 billion. It previously projected $2.54 billion to $2.58 billion in FFO, or $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion in adjusted FFO, and $5.2 billion to $5.24 billion in site rental revenue.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 909 M
EBIT 2019 1 686 M
Net income 2019 840 M
Debt 2019 18 007 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 81,4x
P/E ratio 2020 68,3x
EV / Sales2019 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 14,1x
Capitalization 67 779 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 147,85  $
Last Close Price 163,02  $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -9,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)14.68%67 779
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)7.10%109 025
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION22.62%32 582
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-0.64%8 915
CYRUSONE INC.1.39%7 618
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.7.42%4 135
