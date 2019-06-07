Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crown Castle International Corp    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP

(CCI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crown Castle to Present at The 2019 Wells Fargo 5G Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

HOUSTON, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time at the 2019 Wells Fargo 5G Forum. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
04:16pCrown Castle to Present at The 2019 Wells Fargo 5G Forum
GL
05/22CROWN CASTLE TO PRESENT AT NAREIT'S : 2019 Investor Conference
AQ
05/16CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
05/16CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL : Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
AQ
05/03CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
04/17CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL : Beats Wall Street Targets
DJ
04/17CROWN CASTLE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/17CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
04/17Crown Castle Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Maintains Outlook for Ful..
GL
04/12CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL : Worker calmly reveals gas leak in 911 call before b..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 782 M
EBIT 2019 1 612 M
Net income 2019 713 M
Debt 2019 17 812 M
Yield 2019 3,39%
P/E ratio 2019 79,17
P/E ratio 2020 71,74
EV / Sales 2019 12,8x
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
Capitalization 56 146 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 129 $
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP23.88%54 807
AMERICAN TOWER CORP34.46%92 511
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION36.34%24 623
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO15.80%7 737
CYRUSONE INC11.71%6 635
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC39.85%3 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About