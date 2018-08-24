Log in
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP (CCI)
Crown Castle to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

08/24/2018

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. Crown Castle’s presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS

Dan Schlanger, CFO and Treasurer
Ben Lowe, VP Corporate Finance
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 371 M
EBIT 2018 1 442 M
Net income 2018 518 M
Debt 2018 16 262 M
Yield 2018 3,83%
P/E ratio 2018 89,82
P/E ratio 2019 64,13
EV / Sales 2018 11,6x
EV / Sales 2019 11,2x
Capitalization 46 288 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP0.59%46 288
AMERICAN TOWER CORP3.30%64 970
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-5.67%17 708
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO2.06%7 462
CYRUSONE INC12.63%6 646
UNITI GROUP INC16.41%3 647
