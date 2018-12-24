Log in
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP (CCI)
Crown Castle to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecom West Conference

12/24/2018 | 10:16pm CET

HOUSTON, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time at the Citi 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecom West Conference. Mr. Schlanger’s presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at http://www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO and Treasurer
Ben Lowe, VP Corporate Finance
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

Crown Castle International Corp. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 402 M
EBIT 2018 1 470 M
Net income 2018 552 M
Debt 2018 16 398 M
Yield 2018 4,02%
P/E ratio 2018 79,71
P/E ratio 2019 65,41
EV / Sales 2018 11,2x
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
Capitalization 44 057 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-4.33%44 057
AMERICAN TOWER CORP10.75%69 597
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-0.96%18 334
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO-9.15%6 712
CYRUSONE INC-9.58%5 697
UNITI GROUP INC-11.64%2 814
