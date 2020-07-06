Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/06 11:57:51 am
175.37 USD   +2.72%
11:43aElliott Pushes Crown Castle To Bolster Fiber Business
DJ
10:17aCrown Castle Highlights Compelling Opportunity for Value Creation and Growth
GL
06/24Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elliott Pushes Crown Castle To Bolster Fiber Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 11:43am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Elliott Management Corp. is pressuring Crown Castle International Corp. to overhaul its approach to its fiber-cable business, which the hedge fund says has weighed on the company's market value despite billions in investment in recent years.

Elliott on Monday publicly released a letter it sent to the Crown board that criticized what it called disappointing returns tied to the $16 billion it has invested to build up the company's fiber-cable business, including a $7.1 billion acquisition three years ago.

Crown's fiber strategy "has not been effective and has significantly detracted from shareholder returns," Elliott said in the letter. The investment firm said it controls an economic interest of $1 billion in the company and has been speaking with Crown executives privately for more than a month.

Crown defended its strategy in a statement Monday and said that it has beaten the S&P 500 index on a total-return basis for one-, three- and five-year periods through July 2.

"While we firmly believe our strategy best positions Crown Castle to deliver near- and long-term value creation, we remain open to having continuing dialogue with Elliott, as we do with all shareholders," Crown said.

Shares of Crown rose 2% in morning trading.

The company, based in Houston, owned, operated or leased about 40,000 wireless towers and 80,000 route miles of fiber as of the end of last year, according to its latest annual report. It rents out wireless capacity on its towers under long-term deals to major wireless carriers, the report says. The fiber business supports so-called smart cells that bolster its towers with added capacity and by helping customers with high-bandwidth data needs.

Elliott, run by Paul Singer, said it doesn't believe that Crown should own the fiber assets, and cited stronger return performance by competitor tower-owners American Tower Corp. and SBA Communications Corp.

"Relative to its close industry peers, Crown Castle has underperformed on a consistent basis for more than a decade," the hedge fund said in the letter.

But the investor said selling the fiber business or spinning it off into a new company would likely be disruptive and cost more than the value created from any such transaction.

Elliott wants Crown to change how it manages the fiber business by focusing on its highest-return opportunities and by incorporating incentives for the unit tied to returns on invested capital.

In addition, Elliott said in the letter that it wants Crown to address its "long-tenured board to improve oversight of its capital allocation approach and ensure Crown Castle's underperforming fiber business has the appropriate management skill set to deliver improved results."

Elliott is well-known for pushing for changes at companies it invests in, including Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Twitter Inc, among others.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT) 2.42% 174.84 Delayed Quote.20.10%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.39% 26189.37 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION -0.44% 35.9 Delayed Quote.-40.13%
NASDAQ 100 2.64% 10615.782213 Delayed Quote.18.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.41% 10453.905026 Delayed Quote.13.76%
S&P 500 1.58% 3179.7 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
11:43aElliott Pushes Crown Castle To Bolster Fiber Business
DJ
10:17aCrown Castle Highlights Compelling Opportunity for Value Creation and Growth
GL
06/24Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
GL
06/16Crown Castle Donates $1 Million to UNCF, and Crown Castle CEO Jay Brown Match..
GL
06/15CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cr..
AQ
06/11CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (RE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Ot..
AQ
06/04CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
AQ
06/04CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
AQ
05/21CROWN CASTLE TO PRESENT AT NAREIT'S : 2020 Virtual Investor Conference
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 953 M - -
Net income 2020 921 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 739 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 79,1x
Yield 2020 2,86%
Capitalization 71 148 M 71 148 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 168,50 $
Last Close Price 170,72 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)20.10%71 148
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)14.96%117 126
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (REIT)24.73%33 552
CYRUSONE INC.15.53%8 708
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-25.53%6 697
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.21.49%4 272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group