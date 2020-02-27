Log in
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Crown Castle International Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/27/2020 | 06:41pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Crown Castle International Corp. (“Crown Castle” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CCI, CCI-PA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 26, 2018 and February 26, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 27, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Crown Castle failed to maintain effective internal controls on financial reporting and disclosures. The Company’s financial accounting and reporting were not in compliance with GAAP. The Company inflated its net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted funds from operations. The Company’s accounting problems would force it to restate financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for several other quarters and year-to-date periods. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Crown Castle, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
