Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:27pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf Crown Castle International Corp. (“Crown Castle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2020, Crown Castle announced that it would restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019. According to the press release, the Company had recognized service revenues from its tower installation services in a manner that "was not acceptable under GAAP."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 27, 2020.

If you purchased Crown Castle securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
03:27pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Crown Castle Intern..
BU
12:22pCrown Castle Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Augus..
DJ
11:59aCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Invest..
PR
09:50aCCI Bernstein Liebhard Announces that it is Investigating Crown Castle Intern..
PR
08:46aCCI ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Crown Castle Internationa..
PR
02/26CCI LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Crown Castle Internationa..
BU
02/26Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Crown Cas..
BU
02/26CROWN CASTLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Reports 4Q Results, Revises 2020 Outlook
DJ
02/26CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 172 M
EBIT 2020 2 047 M
Net income 2020 1 022 M
Debt 2020 18 420 M
Yield 2020 3,01%
P/E ratio 2020 67,3x
P/E ratio 2021 59,7x
EV / Sales2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2021 13,6x
Capitalization 67 641 M
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 148,07  $
Last Close Price 162,69  $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -8,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)14.45%67 641
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)5.59%107 481
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION20.79%32 267
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-2.58%8 741
CYRUSONE INC.1.30%7 611
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.7.42%4 137
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group