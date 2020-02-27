Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf Crown Castle International Corp. (“Crown Castle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2020, Crown Castle announced that it would restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019. According to the press release, the Company had recognized service revenues from its tower installation services in a manner that "was not acceptable under GAAP."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 27, 2020.

If you purchased Crown Castle securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

