The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Crown Castle International Corp. Investors (CCI)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Crown Castle International Corp. (“Crown Castle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2020, Crown Castle announced that it would restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019. According to the press release, the Company had recognized service revenues from its tower installation services in a manner that "was not acceptable under GAAP."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 27, 2020.

