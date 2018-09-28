WPFH Signs Deal to Build the Master Gaming Data Center for a 3,900 Acre Luxury Spanish Casino & Resort Development

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH), a leading developer and operator of on-line technology, gaming platforms and brands, announces today that it has secured a contract to design, build and oversee the development of a master data center for all of the online gaming/casinos of the Castilblanco Luxury Casino & Resort Project in Spain. This will include the creation and maintenance of data centers for all of the affiliated casinos and gaming data center needs.



WPFH will partner with Periodic Holdings, Inc to build out custom data centers to manage and run the online gaming presence for all of the casinos associated with the upcoming Castilblanco Luxury Casino & Resort Project. WPFH has been working closely on the project and has already obtained a license to run its own online casino.

The Castilblanco Luxury Project is 1600 Hectares (over 3,900 acres) and, when completed, will be larger than the Las Vegas Strip. The development will include a golf course, sports stadium, waterpark, mall, luxury living and 8-23 casinos. WPFH has also helped secure the design and development expertise of Cora Global Concepts for the project.

The data center will be a significant undertaking and is estimated to eventually house over 100 online casinos (accessible throughout all of the European Union). WPFH will work with each casino group to build a custom data center sufficient to meet their data needs and size.

WPFH projects the build-out cost for the master data center to be between $1.5 to $3 million US dollars. WPFH will collect a monthly maintenance fee from each online casino based on the amount of users and data used.

