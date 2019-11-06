Crown Crafts : to Announce Results For Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter

Log in
11/06/2019 | 07:25am EST
Crown Crafts, Inc. to Announce Results For Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter
Download as PDFNovember 06, 2019

GONZALES, La., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (the 'Company') (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) today announced that it intends to release the results of its operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Olivia W. Elliott, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on that day to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.

Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5504. Please ask to be joined into the Crown Crafts, Inc. call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company's website at www.crowncrafts.com. The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be found on the investor relations portion of the Company's website after earnings are released.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on November 20, 2019. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations and refer to conference number 10135979.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America's largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Contact: Olivia W. Elliott
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(225) 647-9124
oelliott@crowncrafts.com
or
Halliburton Investor Relations
(972) 458-8000
Source: Crown Crafts, Inc.

Released November 6, 2019

Disclaimer

Crown Crafts Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 12:24:08 UTC
