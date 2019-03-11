Log in
Crown Crafts to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Growth Stock Conference

0
03/11/2019 | 06:46am EDT

GONZALES, La., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Donna Sheridan, President & CEO of NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., and Leah Sicat, Director of Corporate Communications, will attend the 31st Annual ROTH Growth Stock Conference to be held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA on March 17-19, 2019.  The Company is scheduled to host 1x1 meetings throughout the day on Monday, March 18, 2019.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products, Crown Crafts, Inc., founded in 1957, is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. Crown Crafts, Inc. operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC. The Company’s subsidiaries market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Contact:

Olivia W. Elliott
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer or Halliburton Investor Relations
(225) 647-9124
(972) 458-8000
oelliott@crowncrafts.com     

 

cc.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
