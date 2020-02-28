Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crown Holdings, Inc.    CCK

CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.

(CCK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crown : To Build New Beverage Can Plant In Kentucky

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 11:35am EST

YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com), announced today that it will build a new beverage can manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky.  The state-of-the-art plant will supply beverage cans to the Company's customers serving a variety of categories including sparkling water, energy drinks, carbonated soft drinks, teas, nutritional beverages, hard seltzers, craft beers and cocktails. 

"Beverage can growth in North America is being driven by the growing proportion of new products being introduced in cans versus other packaging, as both customers and consumers recognize the inherent portability, durability and sustainability of the beverage can," said Timothy J. Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This new facility demonstrates Crown's commitment to support its customers in meeting this growing demand.  On behalf of Crown, I would like to thank our many partners for their enthusiasm and responsiveness in this initiative, including Governor Beshear, the City of Bowling Green, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Warren County, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Tennessee Valley Authority and Warren Rural Electrical Cooperative Corporation."

Located in the Kentucky Transpark, the 327,000 square foot facility is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2021 and create 126 new jobs.

About Crown Holdings, Inc. 

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets.  World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact:
Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-holdings-to-build-new-beverage-can-plant-in-kentucky-301013440.html

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
11:35aCROWN : To Build New Beverage Can Plant In Kentucky
PR
06:34aCROWN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/27CROWN : New Gifting Tin From Crown Draws on Color Trends Analysis to Highlight T..
AQ
02/13CROWN : New Sustainability Report Showcases Notable Progress against 2020 Goals ..
AQ
02/11CROWN : New Sustainability Report Showcases Notable Progress Against 2020 Goals ..
PR
02/06CROWN : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results
AQ
02/04CROWN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04CROWN HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
01/15CROWN : Commits To 20% Reduction In Water Usage By 2025; Pledge represents first..
AQ
01/13CROWN : Commits To 20% Reduction In Water Usage By 2025
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group