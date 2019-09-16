Crown : To Set Science-Based Sustainability Targets In Early 2020

YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the next step in its sustainability journey, Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has signed onto the Science-Based Targets initiative, a project that aims to spur corporate climate action in the transition to a low-carbon economy. To join the initiative, Crown will set specific goals for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in alignment with the Paris Agreement of 2015, through which international governments collectively pledged to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In preparation for setting these ambitious new targets, Crown's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Donahue, has signed the commitment letter confirming Crown will develop new goals to be reviewed and approved by the SBTi committee. Crown plans to announce its goals in early 2020 and report on progress annually. In the interim, the Company continues to work toward achieving its 2020 Sustainability Goals and making additional strides in its ongoing commitment to the RE100 initiative.

"We have made tremendous progress toward our 2020 Sustainability Goals, which include a 10% GHG reduction goal," said John Rost, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown. "Committing to and striving to achieve science-based targets is the next natural progression for the Company. Our culture of safety, efficiency and resource conservation as well as the unrivaled sustainability profile of our primary product – metal packaging – will continue to play a critical role in our ability to meet our next set of milestones."

Additional information about Crown's future strategy will be available in the Company's next sustainability report, which will be issued in late 2019.

