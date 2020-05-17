CROWN MINING : COMPLETES $152,500 PRIVATE PLACEMENT (PDF)

CROWN MINING COMPLETES $152,500 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TORONTO, CANADA, April 27, 2020 - Crown Mining Corp., ("Crown" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: CWM) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement previously announced on April 1, 2020 (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $152,500. The Private Placement involved the issuance of 6,100,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross proceeds of $152,500. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital stock the Company (a "Common Share") and one warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for $0.05 at any time within 3 years after closing subject to an acceleration clause. All securities issued pursuant to this Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Offering was made under the grant of a discretionary waiver of the TSX Venture Exchange's ("TSXV") minimum $0.05 pricing requirement (the "Waiver"). The Company now has $347,500 under the $500,000 maximum discretionary waiver of the TSXV available in future.

The Company intends to allocate the proceeds as follows: approximately $5,000 for current liabilities, $125,000 to keep its exploration properties in good standing for the next twelve months and $22,500 for general and administration expenses. Although the Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering as described above, the actual allocation of net proceeds may vary from the uses set forth above, depending on future operations or unforeseen events or opportunities.

Insiders of the Company acquired directly and indirectly a total of $67,500 worth of Units or 2,700,000 Units in the Private Placement on the same basis as other participants. The direct and indirect participation in the Private Placement by an insider of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation (section 5.5(b)) and minority approval requirements (section 5.7(1)(b)) under MI 61-101.

A material change report in connection with the Private Placements will be filed less than 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement. The Company believes this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wished to complete the Private Placements in a timely manner.

About Crown Mining Corp.

Crown controls approximately 15 square miles of patented and unpatented federal mining claims in the Light's Creek Copper District in Plumas County, NE California; essentially, the entire District. The District contains substantial copper (silver) sulfide and copper oxide resources in three deposits - Moonlight, Superior and Engels, as well as several partially tested and untested exploration targets.

The Superior and Engels Mines operated from about 1915-1930 producing over 161 million pounds of copper from over 4 million tons of rock containing 2.2% copper with silver and gold credits.