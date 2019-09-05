Log in
Crown Mining Announces Appointment of Director and Stock Option Grant

09/05/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) -  Crown Mining Corporation (TSXV: CWM) ("Crown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Stephen Hughes has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Hughes is an economic geologist with over 20 years technical and management experience covering exploration, development and mine geology. Specializing in porphyry copper-gold, skarn and epithermal systems he has led the discovery-delineation and development of more than 2 billion tonnes of copper-gold resources in the Asia-Pacific region since 1999. Steve has worked with Freeport McMoRan at the giant Grasberg open pit and underground mines and more recently as Vice President of Exploration for Asiamet Resources where he was responsible for the development of the BKM copper, BKZ polymetallic and Beutong porphyry Cu-Au deposits. Steve is currently CEO of Carube Copper. Steve holds an honours degree in geology from Saint Mary's University in Nova Scotia.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Hughes join our board," commented Stephen Dunn, President and CEO of Crown. "Mr. Hughes brings more solid technical mining expertise to Crown as we advance our 100% controlled Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in Northeast California."

In addition, the Company announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to Mr. Hughes pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and subject to any regulatory approval. Each stock option is exercisable at $0.10 for a period of three years from the grant date.

For more information please see the Crown website at www.crownminingcorp.com.

For Further Information Contact:
Mr. Stephen Dunn, President, CEO and Director, Crown Mining Corporation (416) 361-2827 or email info@crownminingcorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and regulations, including statements regarding the future activities of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and are identified by the use of words including "will", "anticipates", "expected to", "plans", "planned" and other similar words. Actual results may differ significantly. The achievement of the results expressed in forward-looking statements is subject to a number of risks, including those described in the Company's management discussion and analysis as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47583


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Dunn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richey Morrow Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Neville Fairbairn Independent Director
George P. Cole Independent Director
Peter C. McRae Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN MINING CORP-50.00%1
FRANCO NEVADA CORP37.85%18 874
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.6.89%10 783
EVOLUTION MINING LTD41.19%6 210
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED69.41%4 730
SIBANYE GOLD LTD90.22%3 507
