Crown Resorts Annual Profit Declines, VIP Business Falls

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. (CWN.AU) said its net profit fell in the year through June, reflecting a decline in its VIP business.

Crown said statutory net profit was 402 million Australian dollars (US$272.4 million), a decline of 28%. Normalized net profit, which excludes the variance from VIP win rates and significant items, was A$369 million, down nearly 5%. Statutory earnings before interest, tax and other items, or Ebitda, rose by 7%, but the normalized figure fell 9%.

Crown said turnover in its VIP program at its Australian resorts was A$38 billion, a decline of 26%. Chinese high-rollers have been lucrative for Australian casinos in recent years, but there have been worries that a global economic slowdown could make VIPs more cautious about their spending. Main-floor gaming revenue, however, increased by 0.5%, with modest revenue growth in Melbourne offset by continued softness in Perth, Crown said.

A final dividend of 30 Australian cents was declared.

Crown said the A$2.2 billion casino and resort project on Sydney's waterfront is still on schedule for completion in the first half of calendar year 2021, with costs unchanged. It said sales are well advanced for the residential component of the project, with more than A$450 million in contracted sales to date.

The past few months have been tumultuous for Crown. In July, Australian federal authorities said they would examine allegations that some of Crown's business partners have organized-crime links and that it obtained favorable visa treatment for wealthy Chinese. The allegations initially surfaced in local media reports, which Crown denied and said reflected an attempt to smear the company.

Earlier this month, New South Wales state authorities said they would investigate the proposed sale of Crown shares from billionaire James Packer's investment company to Asian casino operator Melco Resorts. The authorities said they want to ensure casinos are free from criminal influence.

Authorities in the state of Victoria, where Crown operates its Melbourne casino, are also looking into issues related to the media reports, Crown said.

Crown hit back again at the allegations on Wednesday. Executive Chairman John Alexander said the company's contribution to the Australian economy risks being overshadowed, and that the recent reports unfairly sought to tarnish Crown's reputation.

"It comes as no surprise that various regulators and other agencies have launched inquiries given recent media reports and the sensationalist nature of the allegations raised," Mr. Alexander said. "Crown has zero tolerance for criminal elements and we view these inquiries as an opportunity to continue our cooperation with regulators and other agencies."

In April, Wynn Resorts Ltd. abruptly called off discussions over a potential takeover of Crown, which it said had prematurely disclosed the talks. Mr. Packer's investment company announced its share sale to Melco after the Wynn talks broke down.

-Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com