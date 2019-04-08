Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/08
11.74 AUD   +0.43%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crown Resorts : Australia's Crown Resorts gets $7.1 billion takeover approach from Wynn Resorts

04/08/2019 | 08:54pm EDT
Wynn Resorts Ltd property in Las Vegas

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts said on Tuesday it was in talks with Las Vegas rival Wynn Resorts about a potential A$10 billion ($7.1 billion/£5.5 billion) buyout, sending Crown shares up more than a fifth.

The proposal has an implied value of A$14.75 a share, half in cash and half in Wynn Resorts shares, Crown said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange. Wynn is the world's second-largest casino company.

"The discussions between Crown and Wynn are at a preliminary stage and no agreement has been reached between the parties in relation to the structure, value or terms of a transaction," Crown said in a statement.

Crown shares rose 21 percent in early trading following the announcement.

The sale would fetch about A$4.7 billion for the company's former executive chairman, James Packer, who owns 47 percent of the company and quit the board in 2018 for personal reasons.

A spokesman for Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Ltd, which holds Packer's stake in Crown, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye in SYDNEY and Devika Syamnath in BENGALURU; editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CROWN RESORTS LTD 0.43% 11.74 End-of-day quote.-1.43%
WYNN RESORTS 2.79% 144.87 Delayed Quote.46.47%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 280 M
EBIT 2019 550 M
Net income 2019 374 M
Debt 2019 465 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 20,86
P/E ratio 2020 19,21
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 7 916 M
Chart CROWN RESORTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,1  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Henry Alexander Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kennneth M. Barton Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey James Dixon Non-Executive Director
Michael Roy Johnston Non-Executive Director
John Stephen Horvath Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LTD-1.43%5 624
SANDS CHINA LTD.22.03%43 861
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED20.06%33 830
WYNN MACAU LTD22.82%14 072
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)42.45%12 413
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED16.94%11 587
