Crown Resorts : Australia to Probe Crown Resorts Over Money Laundering Allegations

By Rob Taylor

CANBERRA, Australia--Australia's government has ordered a probe into casino company Crown Resorts Ltd. over allegations of money laundering and favorable treatment by officials in granting visas for wealthy Chinese bettors.

Attorney-General Christian Porter said Tuesday that he had asked the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity--charged with oversight of law enforcement agencies--to look into Crown and make "precautionary" recommendations on whether to launch a full investigation into the company.

"It's my view that there are sufficient concerns at least to warrant further investigations," Mr. Porter told Parliament. "That is not to say that I have before me, or that there is any obvious evidence, that supports allegations against immigration or law enforcement or customs authorities."

The decision follows Australian media reports detailing alleged fast-tracking of visas for Chinese bettors as well as money laundering accusations.

Crown couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

