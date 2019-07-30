Crown Resorts : Australian State Authorities to Investigate Suspected Chinese Political Influence

By Rob Taylor

CANBERRA, Australia--Australian state anticorruption authorities will examine politicians' ties to a prominent Chinese businessman expelled from the country over suspected ties with Beijing, following the announcement of a federal probe into the conduct of officials linked to the gambling industry.

Anticorruption investigators will question members of the center-left Labor Party in New South Wales state next month over their relationship to suspected Chinese influence agent Huang Xiangmo, a billionaire businessman who has donated to Australian political parties.

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption--an independent judicial body set up to investigate and expose corrupt conduct--said Wednesday it will hold a public inquiry Aug. 26 as part of an investigation into foreign political influence.

Hearings will look at relations between Labor politicians and Mr. Huang, who was at the centre of a 2016 scandal over political donations that forced the resignation of an opposition lawmaker and led to new foreign interference laws aimed at curbing Beijing's influence in Australian affairs.

Mr. Huang, who was barred from returning to Australia in February after his application for citizenship was blocked and his permanent residency visa was canceled, has donated almost A$3 million (US$2.1 million) to Australia's major political parties. He is also a former president of the pro-Beijing Australian Council for the Peaceful Reunification of China.

He has launched legal action challenging the decision in a bid to return to Australia, where members of his family still live.

The NSW ICAC announcement came after the federal government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the conduct of law enforcement and immigration officials linked to Australia's largest casino group, Crown Resorts Ltd., as part of a federal probe into organized crime, money laundering and alleged Chinese influence-peddling.

Independent lawmakers on Tuesday demanded the federal government establish a national anticorruption agency--similar to the ICAC, but with broader reach--after news reports that Mr. Huang was also a wealthy regular bettor at Crown casinos, spending A$800 million a year on the company's premises.

